48 hours in pictures, 5 November 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

Costa Rica’s Kenneth Tencio competes in the men’s BMX freestyle final of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 at the Urban Sports Esplanade in the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago on November 5, 2023. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP)