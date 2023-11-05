48 hours in pictures, 5 November 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
Costa Rica’s Kenneth Tencio competes in the men’s BMX freestyle final of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 at the Urban Sports Esplanade in the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago on November 5, 2023. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP)
A fan holds a flag with an image of late Brazilian F1 World Champion Ayrton Senna during the podium celebrations of the Formula One Brazil Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace racetrack, also known as Interlagos, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 5, 2023. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
A demonstrator takes part in a rally in support of Palestinians in Denver, Colorado, on November 5, 2023. – Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza the following day. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP)
This picture taken from a position near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on November 5, 2023, shows flares dropped by Israeli forces above the Palestinian enclave amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP)
US Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) joins demonstrators as they gather to call for the release of Israeli hostages in front of the Red Cross headquarters in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2023. – Demonstrators plan on gathering in front of the Red Cross every Sunday until the Israeli hostages are released. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza the following day. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)
Demonstrators gather to call for the release of Israeli hostages in front of the Red Cross headquarters in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2023. – Demonstrators plan on gathering in front of the Red Cross every Sunday until the Israeli hostages are released. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza the following day. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)
People stand around a large bonfire in Birkenhead, near Liverpool, north west England, on November 5, 2023. People around Britain light bonfires and burn an effigy, or ‘Guy,’ usually representing Guy Fawkes, on November 5 to commemorate the Gunpowder Plot in 1605 when Fawkes and co-conspiritors were foiled in an attempt to blow up The Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
People stand around a large bonfire in Birkenhead, near Liverpool, north west England, on November 5, 2023. People around Britain light bonfires and burn an effigy, or ‘Guy,’ usually representing Guy Fawkes, on November 5 to commemorate the Gunpowder Plot in 1605 when Fawkes and co-conspiritors were foiled in an attempt to blow up The Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Rider Emily Siegle washes down Irish-trained horse Absurde after early morning track work a day before the Melbourne Cup horse race, at Werribee Racing Club, some 30 kilometres west of Melbourne on November 6, 2023. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
People cheer as runners pass by the Bronx borough during the 52nd Edition of the New York City Marathon on November 5, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP)
Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior (C) challenges Rayo Vallecano’s North Macedonian goalkeeper #01 Stole Dimitrievski during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 5, 2023. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)
Sporting’s Portuguese forward #9 Viktor Gyokeres eyes the ball during the Portuguese league football match between Sporting CP and CF Estrela da Amadora at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on November 5, 2023. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
People cheer as runners pass by the Bronx borough during the 52nd Edition of the New York City Marathon on November 5, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP)
The US Capitol is seen from the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2023. Congress has a November 17, 2023 deadline to vote on government funding to avoid a shutdown. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)
A view of the lighthouse situated along the coastal Manara Corniche in the Lebanese capital Beirut on November 5, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
US’ Safin Kasturi (R) competes against Brazilís Alisson Santana (L) in the karate men’s -75kg eliminatory pool B bout 6 of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Contact Sports Centre of the National Stadium Sports Park, in Santiago, on November 5, 2023. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on November 5, 2023, shows Israeli tanks and soldiers stationed at a location in the northern Gaza Strip as battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement continue. (Photo by Israeli Army / AFP)
Supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr wave the Palestinian flag during a demonstration in support of Palestinians in the capital Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on November 5, 2023. (Photo by Hussein Faleh / AFP)
Brazil’s table tennis players celebrate winning the table tennis men’s team event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Olympic Training Centre (CEO), in Santiago, on November 5, 2023. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP)
Brest’s French defender #03 Lilian Brassier (L) tackles Monaco’s Dutch forward #09 Myron Boadu during the French L1 football match between AS Monaco and Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) at the Louis II Stadium (Stade Louis II) in the Principality of Monaco on November 5, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)
Irish trainer Willie Mullins (R) speaks with rider Emily Siegle (L) with the horse Absurde after early morning track work a day before the Melbourne Cup horse race, at Werribee Racing Club, some 30 kilometres west of Melbourne on November 6, 2023. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
Pro-Choice canvasser Lorie McLain, 61, leaves a pamphlet in a door while canvassing a neighborhood ahead of the general election in Columbus, Ohio on November 5, 2023. – As the clock ticks down on a high-stakes vote in the US state of Ohio, activists are out in force urging voters to decide whether to explicitly enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution. (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP)