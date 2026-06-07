48 hours in pictures, 7 June 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Members of the guard of honor prepare ahead a welcoming ceremony for the visit of Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at the Government Office in Hanoi on June 7, 2026. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / POOL / AFP)
Spectators at the 2026 South African Air Force Museum Airshow in Valhalla on June 06, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The airshow is a platform for aviation enthusiasts to witness breathtaking aerial displays, meet skilled pilots, and explore a wide array of aircraft that have shaped the South African skies. (Photo by Gallo Images/Manash Jyoti Das)
Nuns react following the Holy Mass lead by Pope Leo XIV held in the Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid on June 7, 2026. Pope Leo XIV is visiting Spain June 6-12 with stops in Madrid, Barcelona, and the Canary Islands, where he will meet with migrants and organisations dedicated to helping them. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP)
An aerial view of the San Juan de Lurigancho neighbourhood, on the northern outskirts of Lima, where Peru’s presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, for the Fuerza Popular party, will attend an election-day breakfast on June 7, 2026. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP)
Marishe Vermeulen pose for a picture next to 1934 Ford Coupe (street rod) at the East Rand Motor Show in Benoni, Ekhuruleni, 7 June 2026. The day includes live entertainment, gourmet food trucks, and stalls for both automotive and general shopping. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Moths, of the Memorable Order of Tin Hats (M.O.T.H), take part in a parade, 7 June 2026, at the M.O.T.H Cottesloe Homes Market and Founders Day Parade in Fairland, Randburg. The event included a traditional March Past accompanied by an Irish Pipe Band followed by a memorial service. M.O.T.H is a South African ex-service organisation dedicated to supporting military veterans and their families through community fundraising, housing, and mutual fellowship. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Sea-Anne Venter, left, and Kylie Pienaar pose for a photograph, 6 June 2026, at the Medieval Fayre hosted by Alter Egos at Greensleeves in Krugersdorp. The Medieval Fayre sees many visitors dressing in medieval appropriate costumes, and also features interactive activities including archery, weapon throwing, unicorn rides, historical European martial arts, Dungeons & Dragons games, a Knight’s Quest scavenger hunt, fancy dress competitions, tavern quizzes, medieval games and LARPing battles. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Wapadrand Boeredans group at the annual 44th Mampoer Festival at the Voortrekker Monument on June 06, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The annual cultural festival celebrates traditional mampoer distilling, features championship classes, rare collector’s bottles, stalls, and family entertainment. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
A journalist watches as a cat crosses an alley and behind an Israeli army armoured vehicle moves in the Balata camp for Palestinian refugees, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, during an Israeli military operation on June 7, 2026. Since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023 with Hamas’s attack on Israel, near-daily violence has rocked the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967. Israeli soldiers or settlers have killed at least 1,080 Palestinians since then, including both militants and civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry data. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)
A shouting protester is reflected in the glasses of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent outside Delaney Hall, which is being used as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center, in Newark, New Jersey on June 6, 2026. The US state of New Jersey on June 2, 2026, sued the private prison company that runs the migrant detention center where protesters have rallied for several days over allegedly poor conditions at the jail. The lawsuit against GEO Group demands that local health authorities be allowed full access to Delaney Hall, one of many facilities holding people rounded up in US President Donald Trump’s mass deportation sweep. (Photo by Ryan MURPHY / AFP)
Members of a festive music band who took part in the inauguration pose in front of the newly-inaugurated Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple in Berlin on June 7, 2026. The Hindu temple, dedicated to the Hindu deity Ganesha and built in South Indian Dravidian style, was consecrated on June 7 after more than two decades of planning and construction, at Hasenheide in Berlin’s Neukoelln district. With its tower of over 17 metres of height, it is said to be the largest Hindu temple in Germany. The construction costs of more than one million euros were financed by donations. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
Horses are washed in the River Eden during the annual Appleby Horse Fair, in the town of Appleby-in-Westmorland, northwest England, on June 6, 2026. The annual event is a traditional Gypsy Fair attracting thousands of travellers from across Britain to gather to buy and sell horses. (Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis / AFP)
Anti-government demonstrators clash with police officers and civilians during an operation to clear a road blockade in San Julian, Santa Cruz department, Bolivia, on June 6, 2026. Bolivia has faced days of demonstrations and road blockades amid growing political tensions and shortages affecting different regions of the country. (Photo by Rodrigo URZAGASTI / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 4 June 2026