Nate Magic and Ludopie named 2025 ‘Raise The Bar’ challenge winners, receive R125,000 each

The pair said the prize would help them elevate their careers.

Following a nationwide search that began in September, the 2025 Raise The Bar challenge has announced its two national winners.

The digital competition invited young creators to showcase rap and Amapiano dance content on TikTok and Instagram, using the Sunlight Green Bar as inspiration.

Rapper Fortunate “Nate Magic” Mbele from Soweto won in the rap category, while dancer Luzuko “Ludopie” Namba from Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape claimed the Amapiano dance prize.

R125 000 cash prize for winners

Both 30-year-olds received a R125 000 cash prize, presented at home by last year’s champion, Leezy Lindokuhle.

Speaking to The Citizen, Nate Magic and Ludopie said the prize would help them elevate their careers.

“I’ve been doing this since 2013, and Sunlight has given me great exposure and opportunity. I’ve been grinding for a long time, and this is really big for me,” Nate Magic said.

Ludopie said he entered the competition to inspire young dancers and show that success is possible regardless of background.

“I want to tell a story through my dancing and inspire the young ones who come after me to keep pushing. Whatever they think they can’t do, they actually can,” he said.

“Just take the camera and shoot everything, because you never know who it reaches. This is a big breakthrough for me, and it’s a lot of money that will help me build from now onward.”

As part of their prize experience, both winners were flown to Bloemfontein for the Fill Up Concert at Toyota Stadium.

What’s next for Nate Magic and Ludopie

Nate Magic said fans can expect new music soon.

“I’m working on an upcoming EP titled Mamkhulu. I have the likes of Tweezy on it, so stay tuned,” she said.

Ludopie said his focus is on growing his profile through digital content.

“I’m just going to be shooting content, honestly. I’m hoping brands recognise me. I want more, bigger brand deals and collaborations with bigger brands. Just like Sunlight, shout out to Sunlight,” he said.

Celebrating youth creativity

Noni Makhanya, Southern Africa marketing manager for Sunlight Masterbrand, said the campaign continues to highlight everyday creativity in South Africa.

“Raise The Bar has grown into a celebration of youth culture, a movement energised by dance, bars, and everyday creativity,” Makhanya said.

“By giving everyday creators visibility and a space to shine, we’re recognising the confidence and originality that already exists in South African homes.”

