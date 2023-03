Thahasello Mphatsoe

From being the smallest and youngest to now being the station commander of the Florida Police Station, considered ‘Johannesburg drug heaven’, Colonel Amos Tsotetsi, 52, joined the SAPS by chance in 1991.

His passion has earned him many awards, including Florida Police station being the second-best-performing police station in Gauteng.

