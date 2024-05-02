Multimedia

2 May 2024

24 hours in pictures, 2 May 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Belgium's Erika Pinxten

Belgium’s Erika Pinxten competes on the Floor during the Seniors Women’s All-Around Finals event at the 35th Artistic Gymnastics European Women’s Championships, in Rimini, on the Adriatic coast, northeastern Italy, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Vietnam's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rises to 50.3 points in April
A woman selling oranges and mangos walks at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 May 2024. Vietnam’s official Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 points in April 2024 from 49.9 points in March, according to latest survey from S&P Global. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Pope Francis during an audience with Jordan's King Abdullah II
This photo taken and handout on May 2, 2024 by The Vatican Media shows Pope Francis during an audience with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in The Vatican. (Photo by Simone Risoluti / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP)
Cops face-off with pro-Palestinian students
Cops face-off with pro-Palestinian students after destroying part of the encampment barricade on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in Los Angeles, California, early on May 2, 2024. Police deployed a heavy presence on US university campuses on May 1 after forcibly clearing away some weeks-long protests against Israel’s war with Hamas. Dozens of police cars patrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles campus in response to violent clashes overnight when counter-protesters attacked an encampment of pro-Palestinian students. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP)
Forest fire in Nepal
Sun rays amongst the trees during a forest fire near Godawari village, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 02 May 2024. In recent days, Nepal has been battling hundreds of forest fires across the country which have destroyed hundreds of homes. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, at least 10 people have been killed in the forest fires that have also caused air pollution in the capital Kathmandu. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Forest fire in Nepal
Residents try to extinguish a wild fire near the village of Lubhu in Lalitpur district, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, overnight on May 1, 2024. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)
An Israel tank rolls near the border with the Gaza Strip
An Israel tank rolls near the border with the Gaza Strip on May 2, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)
Protesters hold a fake AK47 gun, with the Eiffel Tower in the background
Protesters hold a fake AK47 gun, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, during an action by international NGOs to call for a ceasefire in Gaza Strip and a halt to arms transfers, in Paris on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
A model presents a creation by Chanel
A model presents a creation by Chanel for the ‘Croisiere’ show, on the roof of the ‘Cite Radieuse’ building designed by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, in Marseille, south-eastern France, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)
‘Bees: A Story of Survival’ exhibition preview
Artist Wolfgang Buttress sits inside an immersive video installation titled ‘Vanishing’ during a media preview for the exhibition ‘Bees: A Story of Survival’ at the World Museum in Liverpool, Britain, 02 May 2024. The exhibition is created by National Museums Liverpool in collaboration with artist Wolfgang Buttress and mixes art, science and technology to highlight the existential threat posed to more than 20,000 species of bees worldwide. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Israel supporters hold rally near pro-Palestine encampment outside the University of Melbourne
Members of the Jewish community gather outside the University of Melbourne, in Melbourne, Australia, 02 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
World-premiere of Stephanie Lake's Circle Electric by the Australian Ballet in Sydney
Dancers perform during the world-premiere of choreographer Stephanie Lake’s Circle Electric by the Australian Ballet, at the Opera House in Sydney, Australia 02 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI

