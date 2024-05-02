24 hours in pictures, 2 May 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Belgium’s Erika Pinxten competes on the Floor during the Seniors Women’s All-Around Finals event at the 35th Artistic Gymnastics European Women’s Championships, in Rimini, on the Adriatic coast, northeastern Italy, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)