24 hours in pictures, 3 May 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Star Wars fans dressed as stormtroopers at a cinema in The Hague, The Netherlands, 03 May 2024. A 24-hour marathon will be held in various cinemas with all nine official parts of the Star Wars series. Picture: EPA-EFE/PHIL NIJHUIS