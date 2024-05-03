24 hours in pictures, 3 May 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Star Wars fans dressed as stormtroopers at a cinema in The Hague, The Netherlands, 03 May 2024. A 24-hour marathon will be held in various cinemas with all nine official parts of the Star Wars series. Picture: EPA-EFE/PHIL NIJHUIS
A man drives a motorbike carrying long aluminium bars along a street in Hanoi on May 3, 2024. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
In a photo taken with a drone, a student encampment continues to occupy the Main Green at Tufts University for an 11th day, as they join the Pro-Palestinian protest movement emerging across American universities, in Medford, Massachusetts, USA, 02 May 2024. Protesters are demanding that their universities divest from companies doing business in Israel. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
People in ape costumes ride horses at the ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Joggers make their way under an African National Congress (ANC) electoral billboard along the Nelson Mandela Drive in Seshego township, near Polokwane, on May 2, 2024 ahead of the 2024 South African general election. (Photo by LUCAS LEDWABA / AFP)
Russians hold a giant replica of the victory banner as they attend an event commemorating victory in WWII near the Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Moscow, Russia, 03 May 2024. Russia prepares to mark on 09 May the 79th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender in World War II. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Light shines over the Edicule, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem, during the Orthodox Good Friday on May 3, 2024. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)
Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers attend the traditional ‘Washing of the Feet’ ceremony at the Deir Al Sultan outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City, 02 May 2024. Orthodox Christians observe the Holy Week in honor of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the central figure of Christianity. The Eastern Orthodox Easter will be celebrated on 05 May this year. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Swans are seen on the East River at sunset, as the Manhattan skyline looms in the distance, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on May 2, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Colombia’s Gustavo Sanchez competes in the final of the Men Solo Technical swimming event during the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup as part of a test event at the Aquatics Centre for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, near Paris on May 3, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
A young girl places a flower on a grave at the National Cemetery in Loenen, Netherlands, 03 May 2024. Every year on 04 May people in the Netherlands mark ‘Dodenherdenking’, or Remembrance of the Dead, by paying tribute to the victims of war in the cemetery to reflect together on the consequences of war and its impact on the lives of the surviving relatives. The Day of Remembrance of the Dead is held on the eve of annual national holiday ‘Bevrijdingsdag’, or Liberation Day, on 05 May, marking the liberation of the Netherlands from Nazi Germany in World War II. Picture: EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL
A Christian Orthodox pilgrim holds a cross during a Good Friday procession on the Via Dolorosa, in Jerusalem’s old city, 03 May 2024. Pilgrims retraced the route taken by Jesus Christ to his crucifixion through the alleys of Jerusalem. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
epaselect epa11315959 Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) flanked by Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, driving in a military vehicle, attends the Army Celebration for the 163rd anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Force, Rome, Italy, 03 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
A guide pulls a lead camel as tourists ride in a row past the Great Pyramid of Khufu (Cheops, R) and the Pyramid of Khafre (Chephren, L) at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the outskirts of Giza on May 3, 2024. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
Police attempt to remove a protester after demonstrators formed a blockade around a coach which was due to remove asylum seekers from a hotel in Peckham, London, Britain, 02 May 2024. Protesters claim the bus was arranged to take migrants to Bibby Stockholm barge following raids to some hotels used to accommodate asylum seekers. Some asylum seekers are being housed on the Bibby Stockholm, an engineless barge, serving as an accommodation vessel. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 2, 2024, to pay respects to law enforcement officers killed and wounded while serving an arrest warrant. The officers were involved in a shootout April 29, 2024, as they carried out a warrant at a home in North Carolina, officials said. The wanted man was later found dead on the property after he shot multiple officers, and officers returned fire, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 2 May 2024