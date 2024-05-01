24 hours in pictures, 1 May 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Italian Air Forces aerobatic demonstration team, the Frecce Tricolori leaves multi-colored vapor trails as they perform during an air show organized on the occasion of the 64th aerobatic season of the Frecce Tricolori, at the Rivolto Air Base near Udine, northeastern Italy, 01 May 2024. The 64th aerobatic season will officially open on 05 May in Caorle (Venice) with several overflights in many Italian locations. Furthermore, this year, thirty years after the last one mission, the Frecce Tricolori will return to North America with a tour that will open on 22 June with a performance in the skies of Bagotville, Canada. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
A supporter of the Democratic Alliance (DA) joins a party election rally and inspection of the local community in Eldorado Park and Ennerdale, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 May 2024. The party engaged workers and the community following the closure of a retail outlet due to gangsterism and looting, which led to the retrenchment of 400 workers in Eldorado Park and Ennerdale. South Africa’s general elections are set to take place on 29 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
President Cyril Ramaphosa and COSATU President Zingiswa Losi at the COSATU National Workers Day Rally at Athlone Stadium on May 01, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The May Day celebrations in 2024 will be held under the Theme: Building a strong and united COSATU in mobilizing for the ANC electoral victory. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Protesters clash with riot police as they attempt to reach Taksim Square to celebrate the International Labor Day in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 May 2024. Thousands of protesters, including members of the main labor unions and leftist groups, gather for a rally to reach Taksim Square, as Turkish police sealed off Istanbul’s central Taksim Square to prevent May Day demonstrations. The security measures came a day after Interior Minister Yerlikaya said authorities had designated 40 areas for May Day celebrations, excluding Taksim Square. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters sing and dance as they wait for their leader Julius Malema to address them during a Worker’s Day community meeting at Temba Stadium in Hamanskraal on May 1, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate, Solly Msimanga (C) joins a party election rally and inspection of the local community in Eldorado Park and Ennerdale, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 May 2024. The party engaged workers and the community following the closure of a retail outlet due to gangsterism and looting, which led to the retrenchment of 400 workers in Eldorado Park and Ennerdale. South Africa’s general elections are set to take place on 29 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
People look at a US-made main battle tank M1 Abrams captured by Russian troops during Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, at an exhibition on the Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, 01 May 2024. The exhibition, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, opened on 01 May and will last for a month. The display features more than 30 samples of equipment made in several countries, including the USA, Britain, Germany, France, Turkey, Sweden, Czech Republic, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Austria and Ukraine. On 24 February 2022, Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘special military operation’, starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A Pakistani labourer chops wood to be sold as fuel, on International Workers’ Day, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 01 May 2024. Labour Day is an annual holiday that takes place on 01 May. It celebrates labourers, their rights, achievements and contributions to society. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
A general view of the Johannesburg skyline as a City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) firefighter works to extinguish a fire in a tunnel under the M1 freeway in Johannesburg on May 1, 2024. A fire started overnight in tunnels of Johannesburg City Power causing power cuts in the area. The City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) are working to extinguish the fire. The M1 freeway has been closed for traffic. (Photo by WIKUS DE WET / AFP)
Police personnel stand covered in red paint as demonstrators clash with police forces during a Labor Day parade in Naples, Italy, 01 May 2024. The demonstrators threw red paint against the entrance door of the headquarters of the Industrial Union of Naples. Picture: EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE
Protesters face law enforcement officers near the Georgian parliament during a rally against a controversial “foreign influence” bill, which Brussels warns would undermine Georgia’s European aspirations, in Tbilisi on April 30, 2024. (Photo by Giorgi ARJEVANIDZE / AFP)
A man holds a sign reading ’empty fridge despair is in the street’ during in the annual May Day march in Paris, France, 01 May 2024. Unions in France are demanding improved living conditions, higher wages, the defense of public services and a just and lasting peace. Picture: EPA-EFE/Teresa Suarez
The face of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa shines through a makeshift poster reading ‘COSATU your silence is too loud in the last 12 months, there’s more than 10 000 jobs at Sibanye Stillwater. Uthuleleni, Num Kloof’ at the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) May Day Rally at Elka Stadium, Rockville, Soweto, on May 1, 2024. (Photo by Shiraaz MOHAMED / AFP)
The return capsule of the Shenzhou-17 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin, touches down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, 30 April 2024. The three astronauts are all in good health, according to the China Manned Space Agency. Picture: EPA-EFE/XINHUA
A man sits at Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna’s grave, at the Morumbi cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 01 May 2024. Relatives and Formula One fans on 01 May are commemorating the 30th anniversary of the death of legendary Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna, with various activities aimed at remembering the successful career of the man who is considered an idol of Brazilian sport and a reference in the history of motor racing. Senna died in 1994 at the age of 34 in a tragic accident during the San Marino Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Picture: EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira
People in character take part in the media call for the new film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in Sydney, Australia, 01 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
