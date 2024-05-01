24 hours in pictures, 1 May 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Italian Air Forces aerobatic demonstration team, the Frecce Tricolori leaves multi-colored vapor trails as they perform during an air show organized on the occasion of the 64th aerobatic season of the Frecce Tricolori, at the Rivolto Air Base near Udine, northeastern Italy, 01 May 2024. The 64th aerobatic season will officially open on 05 May in Caorle (Venice) with several overflights in many Italian locations. Furthermore, this year, thirty years after the last one mission, the Frecce Tricolori will return to North America with a tour that will open on 22 June with a performance in the skies of Bagotville, Canada. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI