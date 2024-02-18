Multimedia

18 Feb 2024

04:54 pm

IN PICTURES: Democratic Alliance election manifesto launch

Supporters of the Democratic Alliance gathered at the Union Buildings on Saturday to listen to leader John Steenhuisen outline the party's election manifesto.

Democratic Alliance election manifesto launch

Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen addresses supporters at the party’s manifesto launch, 17 February 2024, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Democratic Alliance election manifesto launch
Supporters of the Democratic Alliance (DA) attend the party’s manifesto launch, 17 February 2024, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Democratic Alliance election manifesto launch
Supporters of the Democratic Alliance (DA) attend the party’s manifesto launch, 17 February 2024, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Democratic Alliance election manifesto launch
Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng Leader Solly Msimanga addresses supporters at the party’s manifesto launch, 17 February 2024, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Democratic Alliance election manifesto launch
Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen greets supporters at the party’s manifesto launch, 17 February 2024, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Democratic Alliance election manifesto launch
Supporters of the Democratic Alliance (DA) attend the party’s manifesto launch, 17 February 2024, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Democratic Alliance election manifesto launch
Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen addresses supporters at the party’s manifesto launch, 17 February 2024, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Democratic Alliance election manifesto launch
Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen addresses supporters at the party’s manifesto launch, 17 February 2024, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Democratic Alliance election manifesto launch
Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen among the party’s leadership celebrates with supporters at the party’s manifesto launch, 17 February 2024, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Democratic Alliance election manifesto launch
Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen among the party’s leadership celebrates with supporters at the party’s manifesto launch, 17 February 2024, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Democratic Alliance election manifesto launch
Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen among the party’s leadership celebrates with supporters at the party’s manifesto launch, 17 February 2024, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Democratic Alliance election manifesto launch
Supporters of the Democratic Alliance (DA) attend the party’s manifesto launch, 17 February 2024, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

