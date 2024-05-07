24 hours in pictures, 7 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Music star Tyla attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2024 in New York City. Picture: Marleen Moise/ Getty Images via AFP
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of the tragic building collapse in George, our very own music sensation Tyla making waves on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala, new recruits of the Vatican’s Swiss Guards and scenes of voters in India.
People participate in celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory in Dien Bien province, Vietnam, 7 May 2024. Vietnam celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu battle, in which Viet Minh revolutionaries defeated the French troops and ended colonial rule in Indochina on 7 May 1954. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
The new recruits of the Vatican’s Swiss Guards prepare for the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican. Pope Francis received the Swiss Guards in an audience ahead of the traditional swearing-in ceremony of the new recruits which annually takes place on 6 May. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
A military exercise is underway as the Danish and Swedish kings visit Stockholm’s amphibious regiment at the Berga Naval Station, near Stockholm, Sweden, on 7 May 2024. During the visit, the Danish and Swedish kings are shown a Stridsbaat 90 military assault craft and various naval capabilities at sea. In addition, they get the opportunity to talk to Swedish attack divers. The Danish royal couple is on their first state visit to Sweden. Picture: EPA-EFE/Ida Marie Odgaard
A handout photo made available by Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) Communications shows emergency services trying to locate trapped construction workers under the rubble of collapsed building in George, South Africa, 07 May 2024. The collapse of the multi-storey building under construction has killed at least six people and trapped about 49 more, authorities said. A construction crew of 75 people was at the site at the time of the collapse on 6 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/HERMAN PIETERS
Displaced Palestinians who left with their belongings from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip following an evacuation order by the Israeli army, arrive to Khan Yunis on 6 May 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. Picture: AFP
China’s President’s wife Peng Liyuan (R) and French President’s wife Brigitte Macron (R) visit the Orsay Museum during the Chinese leader’s state visit in Paris on May 6, 2024. French President Emmanuel Macron is to host Xi Jinping for a state visit on 6 May 2024, seeking to persuade the Chinese leader to shift positions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and also imbalances in global trade. Xi’s first visit to Europe since 2019 will also see him hold talks in Serbia and Hungary. Xi has said he wants to find peace in Ukraine even if analysts do not expect major changes in Chinese policy. Picture: Aurelien Morissard / POOL / AFP
Pro-Israel demonstrators interrupt the pro-Palestinian protest at the campus of the University of Amsterdam (UvA) in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 06 May 2024. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have set up a tent camp near the university campus, calling on the university and others to cut all ties with Israel. Picture: EPA-EFE/Eva Plevier
Workers walk at the end of the tunnel construction site with a tunnel boring machine for the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Phase 2 project, which will extend the current line to the north with loan funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in Jakarta on May 7, 2024. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)
Voters stand in a queue to cast their ballot at a polling booth during the third phase of India’s general elections, in Nurabad, Morena, Madhya Pradesh, on May 7, 2024. (Photo by Amarjeet Kumar Singh / AFP)
Palestinians celebrate with fireworks in a street in Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, after Hamas announced it has accepted a truce proposal on May 6, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on May 6, informed mediators Qatar and Egypt that his Palestinian militant group had accepted their proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza after nearly seven months of war. (Photo by AFP)
Dancers from the Surialanga Dance Company perform a traditonal dance during the 130 years anniversary of the former liberation movement the Natal Indian Congess ( NIC ) at the Sastri College in Durban recently. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Dog Theodore poses with a kennel entitled ‘Moon Dog’ created by architects Sebastian Conran and Beta Design Office, during a photocall ahead of Goodwood’s ‘Goodwoof’ charity auction, at Bonham’s auctioneers in London on May 7, 2024. Proceeds from the May 19, 2024 auction are set to be donated to Goodwoof’s chosen charity, Jai Dog Rescue, who work to transform the lives of street dogs in Thailand. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
A polling station official shows a ballot paper as they count votes at a polling station at a school in the Abena district in N’Djamena on May 6, 2024 during Chad’s presidential election. (Photo by Joris Bolomey / AFP)
Aerial view showing planes on a flooded runway at Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on 06 May 2024. Floods caused by heavy rains in southern Brazil have caused at least 86 deaths and 134 missing, according to the latest figures released 06 May by regional authorities. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
