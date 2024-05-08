Multimedia

8 May 2024

06:30 pm

24 hours in pictures, 8 May 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

An e-toll tariff sign is taken down alongside the N1 highway near Albertina Sisulu Road

An e-toll tariff sign is taken down alongside the N1 highway near Albertina Sisulu Road west of Johannesburg, 8 May 2024, after government officially scrapped the e-toll system last month. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of the Johannesburg e-toll tariff signs being removed, the 68th Eurovision Song Contest, Nepalese people commemorating their late mothers ahead of Mother’s Day and Israeli artillery fire near the Gaza Srip border.

News in pictures: Pope Francis leads his weekly general audience in Vatican City
Tribal chief of Papua New-Guinea, Mundiya Kepanga, attends Pope Francis’ general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 08 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
First Semi-Final of 68th Eurovision Song Contest
Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil representing Ukraine with the song ‘Teresa & Maria’ performs during the first semi-final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at Malmo Arena, in Malmo, Sweden, 07 May 2024. The ESC has two semi-finals, held on 07 and 09 May, and a grand final on 11 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JESSICA GOW
News in pictures: First Semi-Final of 68th Eurovision Song Contest
Bambie Thug (R) representing Ireland with the song ‘Doomsday blue’ at the press conference for the entries that progressed to the final of the first semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at Malmo Arena, in Malmo, Sweden, 07 May 2024. The ESC has two semi-finals, held on 07 and 09 May, and a grand final on 11 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JESSICA GOW
News in pictures: Ancestors Day launch
Mkhulu Mkhatshwa praises ancestors at Stay by The Inimitable, Driefontein Road, in Muldersdrift in Johannesburg, 8 May 2024, during the 2024 Ancestors Day Media Launch. Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa has collaborated with communities, and cultural custodians to have 8 May celebrated as Ancestor’s Day. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Photo: Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Serbia
Ducks walk on the red carpet ahead of the arrival of the Chinese president for his meeting with his Serbian counterpart in Belgrade, Serbia, 08 May 2024. The Chinese president is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
Spanish training ship 'Juan Sebastian de Elcano' arrives to Panama
Sailers of the Spanish training ship ‘Juan Sebastián de Elcano’ at work as they arrive to Panama City, Panama, 07 May 2024. The Spanish Navy training ship ‘Juan Sebastian de Elcano’ docked this 07 May at a Pacific port in Panama as part of a trip around the world, a visit that helps strengthen ties between the two countries. Picture: EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
News in pictures: Mother's Day observed in Nepal
Nepalese people commemorate their late mothers by taking a bath at the sacred Matatirtha Shrine pond on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 08 May 2024. In Nepal on Mother’s Day, children show their gratitude by bringing their mothers presents, but those who have no mother traditionally visit the Matatirtha Shrine for a commemoration. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Israeli troops gather near the border with the Gaza Strip
Israeli artillery fire at an undisclosed location near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, 07 May 2024. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on 07 May that its ground troops began an operation targeting Hamas militants and infrastructure within specific areas of eastern Rafah, taking operational control of the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing based on intelligence information. More than 34,600 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the IDF, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Photo:Authorities announce new storms in southern Brazil
Flood victims take shelter at the CETE sports field in the Menino Deus neighborhood of Porto Alegre, Brazil, on 07 May 2024. The situation in southern Brazil, where heavy rains have caused flooding in hundreds of municipalities, leaving at least 91 dead and 1.4 million affected, may worsen with the arrival of new storms, official sources reported on 07 May. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
Photo: A Rosario fan shows his injured leg during riots
A Rosario fan shows his injured leg during riots with members of the Argentine police before a Copa Libertadores group stage match between Rosario Central and Atletico Mineiro at the Gigante de Arroyito stadium in Rosario, Argentina, 07 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Franco Trovato Fuocoo

