PICTURES: Absa Cape Epic training camp prepares riders

The Team Absa Cape Epic training camp took place at the Absa Karkloof Country Club in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, in the majestic town of Howick over the weekend.

The annual camp serves not only as a final check on preparation for the gruelling Absa Cape Epic but also as a celebration of community empowerment.

The training camp held over four days, exposed the bikers to breathtaking cycling routes, aimed at preparing them for the upcoming ultimate challenge of the Absa Cape Epic.

The Absa #SheUntamed movement is a cornerstone that empowers women and young girls and this year’s programme will see the ladies take on the Absa Cape Epic set to take place in March in Cape Town.

Photographer Rajesh Jantilal shared some of his photographic highlights from the camp.

Women mountain bikers share a light moment. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Devout mountain biker Travis Warwick-Oliver (left), rides his bike alongside fellow riders and members of OSSUR. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Mountain bikers take a break at one of the watering points. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

