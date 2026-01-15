PICTURES: Betway SA20 cricket fans light up stadiums across South Africa

Have you been spotted in the crowd? The tournament has become as much a celebration of fans as of the game itself.

Families, students and supporters fill the stands at Betway SA20 in a carnival-like atmosphere, complete with music, dancing and team colours on display.

Affordable tickets and evening match times have helped draw new audiences, turning the SA20 into a festival of cricket.

Here we bring you some photographic highlights.

National pride during match 10 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between Paarl Royals (PR) and MI Cape Town (MICT) held at the Boland Park Stadium in Paarl, South Africa on the 2nd January 2026. Photo by Jacobus Nel for SA20

Fans during match 13 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between MI Cape Town (MICT) and The Paarl Royals (PR) held at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa on the 4th January 2026. Photo by Carl Fourie for SA20

Fans enjoying pool area during match 2 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Joburg Super Kings (JSK) held at the Supersport Park Stadium in Centurion, South Africa on the 27th December 2025. Photo by Dom Barnardt / Sportzpics for SA20

PC fans during match 14 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) held at the Supersport Park Stadium in Centurion, South Africa on the 5th January 2026. Photo by Jacobus Nel for SA20

A fan takes a one handed catch during match 14 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) held at the Supersport Park Stadium in Centurion, South Africa on the 5th January 2026. Photo by Carl Fourie for SA20

Young fan enjoys bubbles flying around the stadium ahead of match 1 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between MI Cape Town and The Durban Super Giants held at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa on the 26th December 2025. Photo by Halden Krog / Sportzpics for SA20

Fans during match 15 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between MI Cape Town (MICT) and The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) held at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa on the 6th January 2026. Photo by Andrew Gorman / Sportzpics for SA20

Stilt walkers during match 9 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and The Durban Super Giants (DSG) held at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa on the 1st January 2026. Photo by Jacobus Nel for SA20

SEC fans during match 5 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and the Pretoria Capitals (PC) held at St George’s Park in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), South Africa on the 29th December 2025. Photo by Carl Fourie for SA20

Fans during match 2 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Joburg Super Kings (JSK) held at the Supersport Park Stadium in Centurion, South Africa on the 27th December 2025. Photo by Dom Barnardt / Sportzpics for SA20

DSG fans during match 16 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between Durban Super Giants (DSG) and Pretoria Capitals (PC) held at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa on the 7th January 2026. Photo by Jacobus Nel for SA20

PC fans during match 14 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) held at the Supersport Park Stadium in Centurion, South Africa on the 5th January 2026. Photo by Jacobus Nel for SA20

PC fans during match 14 of the Betway SA20 season 4 between Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) held at the Supersport Park Stadium in Centurion, South Africa on the 5th January 2026. Photo by Jacobus Nel for SA20

PICTURES: Class of 2025 matric results cheer