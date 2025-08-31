48 hours in pictures, 31 August 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta and Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston drive past a dog as they compete in their Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 during the Artigas stage of the WRC Rally Paraguay, the 10th round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), in General Artigas near Encarnacion, Paraguay, on August 30, 2025. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
Makarina Mokoena standing next to Sunset visuals on August 29, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
New Zealander trailer Ruth Croft celebrates as she wins the 22nd edition of the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB), a 174km trail race crossing France, Italy and Switzerland in Chamonix, south-eastern France, on August 30, 2025. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)
People visit the annual ‘Wheels at the Vaal’ classic car event in Vaalpark, near Sasolburg, South Africa, 31 August 2025. The event showcases a diverse range of vintage, classic, and collectible vehicles, live demonstrations of steam engines and tractors, as well as a selection of arts and crafts. Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg poses for a photograph as a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and activists prepare to leave for Gaza, in Barcelona on August 30, 2025. A flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, is set to depart Barcelona on August 31 to try to “break the illegal siege of Gaza,” organizers said. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
Activists wave South African and Palestinian flags as they prepare to row on an artificial lake in Johannesburg, on August 31, 2025 to express their support for the Global Sumud Flotilla. The flotilla ‘Global Sumud Flotilla’ will try to reach the Palestinian Gaza Strip which has been under an Israel’s 22-month offencive following an attack by Hamas militants on Israel in October 2023. The flotilla will sail toward the Gaza Strip at the eastern end of the Mediterranean Sea to try and deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza who have been living under an Israeli blockade, and draw international attention to the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people. Two other attempts by activists to deliver aid by ship to Gaza, in June and July, were blocked by Israel. Troops boarded their vessels and detained the activists before expelling them. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
Relatives and friends mourn 2-year-old Angelina and her 24-year-old mother Nadia, during a farewell ceremony in Kyiv on August 31, 2025, after they were killed during a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack on August 28, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)
This aerial view shows makeshift shelters built for flood-affected people in Chung, in Pakistan’s Punjab province, on August 31, 2025. Nearly half a million people have been displaced by flooding in eastern Pakistan after days of heavy rain swelled rivers, relief officials said on August 31, as they carried out a massive rescue operation. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
Malaysian schoolchildren wave national flags during the 68th National Day celebrations in Putrajaya on August 31, 2025. Malaysia celebrated its 68th National Day on August 31, commemorating the independence of the Federation of Malaya from British rule in 1957. ( Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
Dogs take part during a canine parade in La Paz, Bolivia, 30 August 2025. Dozens of dogs of different breeds, sizes, and colors wore creative costumes on a runway to promote responsible pet ownership and prevent abandonment, especially due to travel-related reasons. Picture: EPA/GABRIEL MARQUEZ
Competitors prepare to face off during the 70th Bavarian finger wrestling (Fingerhakeln) championships in Mittenwald on August 31, 2025, southern Germany. (Photo by Michaela STACHE / AFP)
