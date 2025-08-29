Multimedia

PICTURES: Comic Con Africa features epic cosplay

By Michel Bega

29 August 2025

Dust off your superhero outfits, because Comic Con Africa, South Africa’s ultimate pop culture and gaming festival welcomes Joburgers this weekend.

Comic Con Africa

Micheline Du Toit, also known as Cashmere Tart, poses for a photograph, 28 August 2025, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con Africa is Africa’s largest multi-genre pop culture, cosplay, gaming, and fan festival. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Comic Con Africa saw hundreds of visitors stream through the doors yesterday ready to be captivated by bringing together enthusiasts from across the country and beyond for a celebration of all things geeky, including comics and gaming to movies and television.

The regular fan favourites will feature again, including the Artist Alley, the main stage, a mega shopping experience, international celebrities, esports, and daily casual cosplay competitions.

Comic Con Africa
Ziyanda Fanana, dressed as a character from The Fantastic Four. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Olivia Shino, left, and Megan Kievit pose for a photograph. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Kyle Eekhout poses for a photograph as the character Naked Snake / Big Boss from Metal Gear Solid III. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Sara Dyson, from Florida, USA, poses for a photograph as the character Harley Quinn. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Maggie Nagel, also known as Princess Maggie. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Noorie Jamie (front), as Mario, Tilana Esterhuizen (left), as Peachette, Rene Heunis (centre), as Toadette, and Rebekah Farrer, as Daisy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Rene Heunis, as Toadette. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Abigail Sykes (left), as Dessert Miku, and Jessica Anderson, as Paper Miku. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Cosplay contestants. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Robyn Wolson poses for a photograph. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Rocky Dercksen, left, and Riandi Jooste. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Cosplay contestants. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Jade Brown as Bill Cipher. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Sara Dyson (left), as Harley Quinn, and Willem Volschenk, as Odysseus. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Regardt Els, as Wolverine. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Chantel Putter and Amy Vogel. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
Ismail Bulbulia, as Dante from Devil May Cry. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
General views at Comic Con Africa. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
General views at Comic Con Africa. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa
General views at Comic Con Africa. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

