PICTURES: Comic Con Africa features epic cosplay

Dust off your superhero outfits, because Comic Con Africa, South Africa’s ultimate pop culture and gaming festival welcomes Joburgers this weekend.
Micheline Du Toit, also known as Cashmere Tart, poses for a photograph, 28 August 2025, at Comic Con Africa, at the Joburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Comic Con Africa is Africa’s largest multi-genre pop culture, cosplay, gaming, and fan festival. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Comic Con Africa saw hundreds of visitors stream through the doors yesterday ready to be captivated by bringing together enthusiasts from across the country and beyond for a celebration of all things geeky, including comics and gaming to movies and television.
The regular fan favourites will feature again, including the Artist Alley, the main stage, a mega shopping experience, international celebrities, esports, and daily casual cosplay competitions.