PICTURES: Comic Con Africa features epic cosplay

Dust off your superhero outfits, because Comic Con Africa, South Africa’s ultimate pop culture and gaming festival welcomes Joburgers this weekend.

Comic Con Africa saw hundreds of visitors stream through the doors yesterday ready to be captivated by bringing together enthusiasts from across the country and beyond for a celebration of all things geeky, including comics and gaming to movies and television.

The regular fan favourites will feature again, including the Artist Alley, the main stage, a mega shopping experience, international celebrities, esports, and daily casual cosplay competitions.

Ziyanda Fanana, dressed as a character from The Fantastic Four. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Olivia Shino, left, and Megan Kievit pose for a photograph. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Kyle Eekhout poses for a photograph as the character Naked Snake / Big Boss from Metal Gear Solid III. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Sara Dyson, from Florida, USA, poses for a photograph as the character Harley Quinn. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Maggie Nagel, also known as Princess Maggie. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Noorie Jamie (front), as Mario, Tilana Esterhuizen (left), as Peachette, Rene Heunis (centre), as Toadette, and Rebekah Farrer, as Daisy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Rene Heunis, as Toadette. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Abigail Sykes (left), as Dessert Miku, and Jessica Anderson, as Paper Miku. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Cosplay contestants. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Robyn Wolson poses for a photograph. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Rocky Dercksen, left, and Riandi Jooste. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Cosplay contestants. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Jade Brown as Bill Cipher. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Sara Dyson (left), as Harley Quinn, and Willem Volschenk, as Odysseus. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Regardt Els, as Wolverine. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Chantel Putter and Amy Vogel. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Ismail Bulbulia, as Dante from Devil May Cry. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

General views at Comic Con Africa. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

General views at Comic Con Africa. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

General views at Comic Con Africa. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

