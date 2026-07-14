Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

PICTURES: Durban comes alive for the Absa RUN YOUR CITY 10K

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

14 July 2026

11:44 am

RELATED ARTICLES

From elite athletes chasing victory to thousands of recreational runners embracing the challenge, Durban's streets were alive with energy during the latest edition of the Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K.

Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K

Runners take part in the 2026 Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K in Durban over the weekend. Featured in the picture are Xoliswa Zulu (left) and Lunga Memela. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Thousands of elite and recreational runners took to the streets of Durban on Sunday for the ninth edition of the Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K.

Starting on Masabalala Yengwa Avenue outside Moses Mabhida Stadium, the fast-paced route wound through the city before finishing at Sunkist Lawns on the Durban Promenade, with spectators lining the course to cheer competitors on.

Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda stole the show in the men’s race, powering to victory in a superb 27:19 to set a new course record and record the second-fastest 10km ever run on South African soil.

Kenya’s Doreen Cherop claimed the women’s title in an impressive personal best of 30:43, announcing herself as one of the standout performers of the day.

From world-class racing at the front of the field to the determination and celebration of thousands of social runners, the event once again showcased why the Absa RUN YOUR CITY Series is one of South Africa’s premier road running events.

Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K
Radio Personality and life coach Krisangi Radhe gestures amongst thousands of runners taking part in the sold-out 2026 Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K in Durban on Sunday. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K
Thousands of runners gather early in the morning. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K
Traditional Isizwile Womens singers and dancers cheer on the runners. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K
Former KZN Premier and current Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala at the finish line. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

MORE PICTURES: Joburg Ballet brings The Bacchae to life in African-inspired production

Read more on these topics

ABSA athletics gallery News Today photography pictures road running running

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Foreign doctors earn more than R600m yearly in Gauteng
News Gun licence renewals plunge as illegal firearms fears grow
Politics MK party appoints corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as KZN deputy convener
Courts Prosecuting Cat Matlala to be an expensive pursuit with no guaranteed outcome – expert
News Idac head Andrea Johnson rushed to hospital, Madlanga criticises ‘useless’ sick note

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News