PICTURES: Durban comes alive for the Absa RUN YOUR CITY 10K

From elite athletes chasing victory to thousands of recreational runners embracing the challenge, Durban's streets were alive with energy during the latest edition of the Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K.

Thousands of elite and recreational runners took to the streets of Durban on Sunday for the ninth edition of the Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K.

Starting on Masabalala Yengwa Avenue outside Moses Mabhida Stadium, the fast-paced route wound through the city before finishing at Sunkist Lawns on the Durban Promenade, with spectators lining the course to cheer competitors on.

Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda stole the show in the men’s race, powering to victory in a superb 27:19 to set a new course record and record the second-fastest 10km ever run on South African soil.

Kenya’s Doreen Cherop claimed the women’s title in an impressive personal best of 30:43, announcing herself as one of the standout performers of the day.

From world-class racing at the front of the field to the determination and celebration of thousands of social runners, the event once again showcased why the Absa RUN YOUR CITY Series is one of South Africa’s premier road running events.

Radio Personality and life coach Krisangi Radhe gestures amongst thousands of runners taking part in the sold-out 2026 Absa RUN YOUR CITY Durban 10K in Durban on Sunday. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Thousands of runners gather early in the morning. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Traditional Isizwile Womens singers and dancers cheer on the runners. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Former KZN Premier and current Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala at the finish line. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

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