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24 hours in pictures, 14 July 2026

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

6 minute read

14 July 2026

06:30 pm

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Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A firefighter operates during a fire in the Fontainebleau Forest

A firefighter operates during a fire in the Fontainebleau Forest, in Noisy-sur-Ecole, in the Paris’ Ile-de-France region on July 14, 2026. The fires that have been raging since July 12, 2026 afternoon in the Fontainebleau forest had spread across more than 1,900 hectares by July 14, 2026 morning, according to the Seine-et-Marne fire service, which hopes the fire will be brought under control later today. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

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Spectators have flocked to Willard Beach in Ballito
Spectators have flocked to Willard Beach in Ballito for the 57th Ballito Pro Presented by O’Neill, as the competition enters its second week. The festival combines world-class surfing with live entertainment, family activities and community events throughout the week. Picture: Luke Patterson
A resident carries a water tank
A resident carries a water tank through a makeshift camp housing people displaced by the twin earthquakes in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 13, 2026. The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela nearly three weeks ago has surpassed 4,500, while the number of injured remains at about 17,000, according to the latest government report released on July 13. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
Malawian nationals wait outside the Malawian Consulate
Malawian nationals wait outside the Malawian Consulate to seek repatriation amid growing fears following a surge in anti-immigrant protests and attacks in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 13, 2026. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A hunter shoots down a bird as he arrives with other hunters
A hunter shoots down a bird as he arrives with other hunters to the Ngor Siid Ndour Arena, where they will display their catch to community members, as well as traditional and political leaders, during the Diobaye Hunt in Fatick, on July 13, 2026. Hundreds of hunters gathered to celebrate a 700-year-old hunting tradition known as Miss Diobaye (“The Diobaye Hunt” in the Serere language) that marks the beginning of the rainy season in Senegal’s Fatick Region. According to Serere tradition, seven centuries ago the hunting of a particular animal brought an end to a period of severe drought. Ever since, each year a high priest known as a Saltigue tells hunters during a divination ceremony which animal must be hunted for the rains to come. The identity of the animal is known only to initiated men, who keep it secret. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP)
Former Police Minister Bheki Cele
Former Police Minister Bheki Cele appears before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Case Inquiry in Johannesburg, 14 July 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
A woman swims in a pool in Kerperscheid near Schleiden
A woman swims in a pool in Kerperscheid near Schleiden, western Germany on July 14, 2026, as temperatures in the region were around 29 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
Young Buddhist monks pray
Young Buddhist monks pray around statues of Buddha at the Bodhi Mandap inside the Mulagandha Kuti Vihar complex, a Buddhist monastery and temple, at Sarnath on the outskirts of Varanasi on July 14, 2026. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron
France’s President Emmanuel Macron and General Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces Fabien Mandon review troops in the command car during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2026. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
Fireworks light up around the Eiffel Tower
Fireworks light up around the Eiffel Tower during a choreographed firework and drone show to celebrate Bastille Day, in Paris, on July 13, 2026, on the eve of the annual Bastille Day Parade in the French capital. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP)
Supporters wave for Norway's national football team
Supporters wave for Norway’s national football team at Slottsplassen in Oslo after their return to Norway from the USA on July 13, 2026. Norway were knocked out in the quarter-final match against England. (Photo by Trond Reidar TEIGEN / NTB / AFP)
Spectators ride bicycles hanging from a telehandler
Spectators ride bicycles hanging from a telehandler along the race route at the start of the 10th stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 166,6 km between Aurillac and Le Lioran in the Massif Central, on July 14, 2026. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Britain's King Charles III
Britain’s King Charles III (C) views sheep as he attends a garden party for the Manx community in the grounds of Government House in Onchan on the Isle of Man, an island in the Irish Sea off of the west coast England, on July 14, 2026. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)
Afghan girls stand in the courtyard of a primary school
Afghan girls stand in the courtyard of a primary school in Ghazni Province on July 13, 2026. (Photo by Mohammad Faisal NAWEED / AFP)

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