TV

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » TV

Trevor Gumbi becomes the first unmasked celebrity on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ Season 3

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

6 July 2026

12:09 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The show features 16 celebrities competing while concealing their identities behind elaborate costumes.

Trevor Gumbi

Trevor Gumbi on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ Season 3. Pictures: Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Comedian, actor and television personality Trevor Gumbi has become the first celebrity to be unmasked on Season 3 of The Masked Singer South Africa, airing on SABC 2.

Gumbi performed disguised as Ponte Tower, inspired by the iconic Johannesburg building.

Trevor Gumbi unmasked

During the opening episode, Leopard faced Chopsticks, while Ponte Tower competed against Protea. Ponte Tower performed TKZee’s Dlala Mapantsula in the face-off against Protea.

Based on the available clues and performance, the detectives made several guesses. J’Something initially believed Ponte Tower was an older performer before settling on podcast host MacG.

Somizi Mhlongo guessed actor and television personality Sthembiso “SK” Khoza. Sithelo Shozi suggested Trevor Noah, while Skhumba identified music producer and reality television personality Bongani Fassie.

After the audience vote, Ponte Tower and Leopard entered the Danger Zone. Ponte Tower was subsequently eliminated from the competition.

In the final round of guesses, J’Something remained with MacG, while Sithelo Shozi again chose Trevor Noah. Skhumba changed his guess to comedian and actor Tsitsi Chiumya. Somizi Mhlongo identified the contestant as Trevor Gumbi, a prediction confirmed when the mask was removed.

How it works

Contestants perform songs and receive clues throughout the competition while the judging panel and studio audience attempt to determine who is behind each mask. The last remaining contestant wins the Golden Mask trophy.

Singer-songwriter Holly Rey won the programme’s first season as Lollipop, while award-winning actor Warren Masemola claimed the Season 2 title as Giraffe.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

entertainment SA Celebrities TV shows

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News A year since Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive revelations: What now?
Politics Malatsi denies Starlink lobbying claims: ‘All of this is a normal part of being in government’
News Alleged cigarette smuggler Mazzotti admitted to illegal tobacco trading, Madlanga commission hears
Politics Manyi targeted as MK party feels fallout after Zuma’s meeting with Ajay Gupta in India
News Medical report reveals Feroz Khan’s injuries, doctors dismiss claims attack was staged

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News