Trevor Gumbi becomes the first unmasked celebrity on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ Season 3

The show features 16 celebrities competing while concealing their identities behind elaborate costumes.

Comedian, actor and television personality Trevor Gumbi has become the first celebrity to be unmasked on Season 3 of The Masked Singer South Africa, airing on SABC 2.

Gumbi performed disguised as Ponte Tower, inspired by the iconic Johannesburg building.

Trevor Gumbi unmasked

During the opening episode, Leopard faced Chopsticks, while Ponte Tower competed against Protea. Ponte Tower performed TKZee’s Dlala Mapantsula in the face-off against Protea.

Based on the available clues and performance, the detectives made several guesses. J’Something initially believed Ponte Tower was an older performer before settling on podcast host MacG.

Somizi Mhlongo guessed actor and television personality Sthembiso “SK” Khoza. Sithelo Shozi suggested Trevor Noah, while Skhumba identified music producer and reality television personality Bongani Fassie.

After the audience vote, Ponte Tower and Leopard entered the Danger Zone. Ponte Tower was subsequently eliminated from the competition.

In the final round of guesses, J’Something remained with MacG, while Sithelo Shozi again chose Trevor Noah. Skhumba changed his guess to comedian and actor Tsitsi Chiumya. Somizi Mhlongo identified the contestant as Trevor Gumbi, a prediction confirmed when the mask was removed.

How it works

Contestants perform songs and receive clues throughout the competition while the judging panel and studio audience attempt to determine who is behind each mask. The last remaining contestant wins the Golden Mask trophy.

Singer-songwriter Holly Rey won the programme’s first season as Lollipop, while award-winning actor Warren Masemola claimed the Season 2 title as Giraffe.