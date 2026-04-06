PICTURES: Devotees mark 117th Panguni Uthiram Kavady Festival in Tongaat

Hindu devotees from the Brake Village Sri Soobramianiar Alayam Temple participated in the 117th annual Panguni Uthiram Kavady Festival in Tongaat, north of Durban this weekend.
The sacred observance of the Panguni Uthiram Kavady Festival is dedicated to Lord Muruga, a revered figure in Hindu tradition and celebrated worldwide.
In preparation for the festival, devotees observe a period of strict fasting, prayer, and meditation over several days, reflecting deep spiritual discipline and unwavering devotion over the Easter weekend.
MORE PICTURES: Nature photography at its best
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.