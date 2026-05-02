This is the weather you can expect across SA on Sunday

No severe weather alerts have been issued.

South Africans can expect largely fine, cool-to-warm conditions across most provinces on Sunday, 3 May, with morning fog patches in several regions and isolated showers in parts of Limpopo.

While no severe weather alerts have been issued, the South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of very high UVB sunburn levels in KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) and the Western Cape.

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 3 May 2026.

Gauteng

Gauteng will experience fine, cool-to-warm weather on Sunday.

Mpumalanga

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm. It will be partly cloudy in the east.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will experience morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north- east.

North West

The North West have been forecast with morning fog patches in places, otherwise fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy over the north-eastern parts in the afternoon.

Free State

Residents can anticipate partly cloudy with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape

Morning fog over the eastern parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, but moderate to fresh southerly during the afternoon.

Western Cape

Fine in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy over the south-western parts with light rain in the extreme south-west from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly to north-westerly along the south-west coast, otherwise light and variable, but light to moderate northeasterly along the south coast until the afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate westerly from the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

Partly cloudy in the north-east with morning fog, otherwise fine warm but cool in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly in the afternoon.