PICTURES: Tornado wrecks Pretoria suburb

Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

6 minute read

20 Feb 2025

12:45 pm

Pretoria residents were left reeling after a tornado ripped through the Montana suburb causing extreme damage.

Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria

Workers try to move a vehicle as signs of damage caused by a tornado are seen at a car dealership in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. The tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Signs of damage caused by a tornado are seen at a car dealership in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Workers clean a sidewalk in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025, after a tornado ripped through the area the day before causing much damage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Workers try to move a vehicle as signs of damage caused by a tornado are seen at a car dealership in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Signs of damage caused by a tornado are seen at a car dealership office in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. The tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Car dealership employees attempt to navigate a vehicle out of a flooded section at a dealership in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025, after a tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Signs of damage caused by a tornado are seen at a car dealership in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. The tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Signs of damage caused by a tornado are seen at a car dealership in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. The tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Signs of damage caused by a tornado can be seen at the Sand Piper residential complex in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. The tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Signs of damage caused by a tornado can be seen at the Sand Piper residential complex in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. The tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Signs of damage caused by a tornado can be seen at the Sand Piper residential complex in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. The tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Signs of damage caused by a tornado can be seen at the Sand Piper residential complex in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. The tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Resident Shirley Maluleka cleans out her apartment at the Sand Piper complex in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025, after a tornado ripped the roof off her unit the day before. The tornado swept through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Signs of damage caused by a tornado can be seen at the Sand Piper residential complex in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. The tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Signs of damage caused by a tornado can be seen at the Sand Piper residential complex in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. The tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Signs of damage caused by a tornado in Pretoria
Signs of damage caused by a tornado can be seen at the Sand Piper residential complex in Montana, north of Pretoria, 19 February 2025. The tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday afternoon at around 5pm. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

VIDEO: The aftermath of Montana Tornado

