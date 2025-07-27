PICTURES: Decorex Joburg a feast for design and art lovers

Decorex Joburg showcases the latest interior design and decor trends at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Visitors to Decorex Joburg are seen at a stand, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Decorex showcases the latest interior design and decor trends, including art pieces. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen