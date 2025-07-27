PICTURES: Decorex Joburg a feast for design and art lovers

Decorex Joburg showcases the latest interior design and decor trends at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Visitors to Decorex Joburg are seen at a stand, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Decorex showcases the latest interior design and decor trends, including art pieces. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
This year’s showcase unveils ‘The Future of Living’, a bold intersection where African ingenuity meets international innovation.
Artist Thulani Tsamela poses with an artwork, 24 July 2025, at Decorex Joburg, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Decorex showcases the latest interior design and decor trends, including art pieces. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Artist Tshepomxs poses with an artwork, 24 July 2025, at Decorex Joburg, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Art pieces are seen at the Artyli Gallery, 24 July 2025, at Decorex Joburg, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Artyli Gallery is a contemporary African art gallery committed to showcasing the creativity and diversity of African artists. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
An artwork by Cyrille Chamayou is seen at the Candice Berman Gallery stand, 24 July 2025, at Decorex Joburg, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors to Decorex Joburg are seen at the Belgotex stand, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Art pieces created by beads are seen, 24 July 2025, at Decorex Joburg, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Art pieces created by beads are seen, 24 July 2025, at Decorex Joburg, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A visitor at Decorex Joburg examines an artwork by Andrew Kayser, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors to Decorex Joburg are seen at the Atlas Ceramix stand, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Atlas Ceramix specialises in porcelain balloons. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors to Decorex Joburg are seen at a stand, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A sculpture by artist Marlene Liebenberg is seen at the Easter Cape Arts stand at Decorex Joburg, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A sculpture by artist Marlene Liebenberg is seen at the Easter Cape Arts stand at Decorex Joburg, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A piece by Warren Sean Art is seen at Decorex Joburg, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors to Decorex Joburg are seen at a stand, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A chess set is seen at the House of Chess stand at Decorex Joburg, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A piece by Link Interiors is seen at Decorex Joburg, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Visitors to Decorex Joburg are seen at the Sarita Gous stand, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
