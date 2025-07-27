Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

PICTURES: Decorex Joburg a feast for design and art lovers

Picture of Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

27 July 2025

10:00 am

Decorex Joburg showcases the latest interior design and decor trends at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Decorex Joburg

Visitors to Decorex Joburg are seen at a stand, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Decorex showcases the latest interior design and decor trends, including art pieces. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

This year’s showcase unveils ‘The Future of Living’, a bold intersection where African ingenuity meets international innovation.

Decorex Joburg
Artist Thulani Tsamela poses with an artwork, 24 July 2025, at Decorex Joburg, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Decorex showcases the latest interior design and decor trends, including art pieces. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
Artist Tshepomxs poses with an artwork, 24 July 2025, at Decorex Joburg, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
Art pieces are seen at the Artyli Gallery, 24 July 2025, at Decorex Joburg, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Artyli Gallery is a contemporary African art gallery committed to showcasing the creativity and diversity of African artists. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
An artwork by Cyrille Chamayou is seen at the Candice Berman Gallery stand, 24 July 2025, at Decorex Joburg, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
Visitors to Decorex Joburg are seen at the Belgotex stand, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
Art pieces created by beads are seen, 24 July 2025, at Decorex Joburg, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
Art pieces created by beads are seen, 24 July 2025, at Decorex Joburg, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
A visitor at Decorex Joburg examines an artwork by Andrew Kayser, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
Visitors to Decorex Joburg are seen at the Atlas Ceramix stand, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Atlas Ceramix specialises in porcelain balloons. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
Visitors to Decorex Joburg are seen at a stand, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
A sculpture by artist Marlene Liebenberg is seen at the Easter Cape Arts stand at Decorex Joburg, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
A sculpture by artist Marlene Liebenberg is seen at the Easter Cape Arts stand at Decorex Joburg, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
A piece by Warren Sean Art is seen at Decorex Joburg, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
Visitors to Decorex Joburg are seen at a stand, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
A chess set is seen at the House of Chess stand at Decorex Joburg, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
A piece by Link Interiors is seen at Decorex Joburg, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Decorex Joburg
Visitors to Decorex Joburg are seen at the Sarita Gous stand, 24 July 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

PICTURES: Inside the Gupta compound, also known as the ‘Saxonwold Shebeen’

Read more on these topics

arts and culture decor design DIY and Decor gallery home house photography pictures

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Zondo blasts Ramaphosa over state capture and corrupt ministers
News Julius Malema’s message to KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
Personal Finance Warning for South Africans buying cars via online auctions
News Police investigate allegations of Basotho military-style training camps in South Africa
News Suspended Kenny Kunene resigns as councillor and MMC for transport in Joburg

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp