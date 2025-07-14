Multimedia

PICTURES: uMkhonto weSizwe Party march for Mkhwanazi

14 July 2025

03:49 pm

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party marched through the streets of Joburg urging South Africans to show support for KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march

Supporters of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party march, 14 July 2025, in support of KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in Johannesburg. KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi claimed last week that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu sabotaged a probe into political killings by seizing 121 open case files in March and pushing to disband the team tasked with the investigation. In response, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Police Minister put Senzo Mchunu on immediate leave. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A group of about 300 MK Party supporters marched through the streets of Johannesburg singing war chants and struggle songs, dressed in military-type uniforms as they called for the support of KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The pack was led by a group of elderly men and women in camouflage, which the MK Party indicated are actual uMkhonto weSizwe veterans.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
A supporter of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party gestures while wearing a t-shirt featuring the face of party leader Jacob Zuma and Vladimir Putin, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
Supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party gather at Beyers Naude Square, in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
Supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march past the ANC headquarters Luthuli House. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party march

