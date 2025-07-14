Multimedia

24 hours in pictures, 14 July 2025

Compiled by Michel Bega

14 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Tiffany Meek Appears At Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court Over Son Jayden-Lee Meek's Murder

Tiffany Meek accused of her son’s murder appear at Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on July 14, 2025 in Roodepoort, South Africa. It is alleged that Jayden-Lee Meek (11) was found dead, half-naked with multiple bruises on his body outside his home in Fleurhof on 14 May. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

Australian and US forces participate in Talisman Sabre 2025 joint military exercise
Australian and US HIMARS rockets are launched during the firepower demonstration as part of the Talisman Sabre 2025 joint military exercise at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area near Rockhampton, Australia, 14 July 2025. Exercise Talisman Sabre is the largest bilaterally planned, multilaterally conducted training activity between the Australian Defence Force, the United States military, and participating partner and observing nations. Picture: EPA/DEAN LEWINS
Fireworks explode over the Garonne river
Fireworks explode over the Garonne river, as part of the annual Bastille Day celebrations in Toulouse, southwestern France on July 13, 2025. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)
Bastille Day celebrations in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to the annual Bastille Day military parade during the Bastille day celebrations in Paris, France, 14 July 2025. France celebrates its national holiday, or Bastille Day, annually on 14 July to commemorate the storming of the Bastille fortress in 1789. Picture: EPA/Mohammed Badra
Horses ride on the Genet race course
Horses ride on the Genet race course with the Mont-Saint-Michel on the backgroun, to mark its 130th anniversary, in Genet, northwestern France, on July 13, 2025. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP)
US announces import duty on European products
The building of the European Central Bank (ECB) seen behind a transshipment station for containers in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 14 July 2025. US President Trump announced plans for the United States to impose a 30 percent import duty on products from the European Union (EU) from 01 August 2025. Picture: EPA/RONALD WITTEK
Jayden-Lee Meek's mother
Deputy Minister of Police Polly Boshielo speaks to media after the appearance of Jayden-Lee Meek’s mother at Roodepoort Magistrates court in Johannesburg, 14 July 2025. Tiffany Meek appeared for the murder of Jayden. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Supporters of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party
Supporters of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party march, 14 July 2025, in support of KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in Johannesburg. KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi claimed last week that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu sabotaged a probe into political killings by seizing 121 open case files in March and pushing to disband the team tasked with the investigation. In response, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Police Minister put Senzo Mchunu on immediate leave. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Commuters make their way through a flooded street
Commuters make their way through a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Hyderabad, in Sindh province, on July 14, 2025. Monsoon rains in Pakistan have been linked to more than 110 deaths including dozens of children since they arrived in late June, according to government figures released on July 14. (Photo by Husnain ALI / AFP)
Red Bull Dance Your Style dance competition
Red Bull Dance Your Style dance competition perfomance at Braamfontein in Johannesburg, 13 July 2025. The competition focuses on re-creating the social party atmosphere that all street dance styles are derived from. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025
Luke Pavillard of Australia in action during the men’s water polo match between Australia and Spain at the World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 in Singapore, 14 July 2025. Picture: EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL
Italy's Jannik Sinner
Italy’s Jannik Sinner kisses the winner’s trophy as he poses for pictures following his victory against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz at the end of their men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final
Chelsea FC, including head coach Enzo Maresca (5-R), celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, 13 July 2025. Picture: EPA/JUSTIN LANE

PICTURES: MK party marches for Mkhwanazi

