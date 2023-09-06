Broos hopeful test from neighbours Namibia will help Bafana

'Maybe it will already be preparation for when we have to play Zimbabwe next year,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos believes facing Namibia on Saturday could give South Africa a taste of what they will face when they take on Zimbabwe in 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying in June next year.

Bafana will play an international friendly against the Brave Warriors at Orlando Stadium, before taking on DR Congo at the same venue three days later.

The matches will form preparation for Bafana for both the Fifa World Cup qualifiers, which start in November, and the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast next year.

Namibia, like Zimbabwe, have many international players plying their trade in the Premier Soccer League, the most high profile being Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile and Orlando Pirates’ Deon Hotto.

“Namibia are our neighbours and I am sure they will try and put up a good performance against us,” said Broos.

“Maybe it will already be preparation for when we have to play Zimbabwe next year. They will have the same style, as a team that wants to win against South Africa, so it will also be a good test against Namibia.”

Broos finally had a full complement of players in his squad by Tuesday evening, as Strasbourg striker Lebo Mothiba and Aris Limmasol’s Mihlali Mayambela were the last to arrive in camp.

“We know that players who need to come from abroad, when they are still playing on a Sunday it is very difficult to be here on Monday,” added Broos.

“But ok, the guys have a trip to make but it is not an exhausting trip. It is different when players are coming from the USA, and they are 24 hours on the road, arriving here on Tuesday. On Wednesday they are in recovery and if they have to play at the end of the week it can be a bit difficult for them. We don’t have that problem. These guys can recuperate and be ready.”

Broos, meanwhile, continues to be impressed by the attitude shown by his team in training, even the new members of the squad.

“It has been a long time since I was not happy with what happened in training,” said the Bafana head coach, whose team have won five and drawn two of their matches in 2023.

“In the last year they are always motivated, everyone works hard, and that is a pleasure for the coach. It is no different now, even with four or five other players (here). For them, they are also adapting. Outside the field, it is not a problem, the players know each other, but on the field they need to know each other (too).”