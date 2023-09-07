Sundowns Ladies down Zambia’s Buffaloes to reach final

Sundowns showed great determination and eagerness to win the match and knock-out the defending champions of the regional tournament.

Chuene Morifi celebrates goal during the 2023 CAF Womens Championship League COSAFA Qualifier match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Green Buffaloe at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont on Wednesday. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies fought back from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory against Green Buffaloes and reach the final of the Cosafa Caf Champions League qualifiers at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday.



Buffaloes had taken an early lead through Maylan Mulenga, but Sundowns showed great determination and eagerness to win the match and knock-out the defending champions of the regional tournament.

The side from Zambia beat Banyana Ba Style in the final in the previous edition of the competition and this was just a sweet revenge for the South Africans.

Buffaloes started well as Mulenga scored in the 11th to give the defending champions the lead.

The goal increased the intensity of the game, with the Brazilians looking to get back into the game but Tebogo Tholakele wasted a glorious opportunity inside the box after being set-up by Lebohang Ramalepe.

At the other end, Buffaloes were also eager to extend their lead. The Zambians managed to create a number of opportunities, but their attempts were fruitless.

It took 31 minutes for Banyana BaStyle to find their way back into the match thanks to a powerful header by skipper Zanele Nhlapho.

Closer to half-time, Lelona Daweti wasted two or three chances to put Banyana Ba Style in the lead for the first time in the game, but she just couldn’t find the back of the net, while at the opposite side Andile Dlamini made a save to stop Buffaloes from getting the second goal.

The second half continued with the intensity of the game going more higher as both teams were looking for a goal.

Following a great attack by Sundowns, winger Chuene Morifi gave Banyana BaStyle the lead at the hour mark.

The Brazilians survived a scare in the 64th minute when shot-stopper Dlamini tried to play a ball to a teammate at the back, only for it to land into the Buffaloes forward. But the Sundowns defence was quick to deal with the danger.



Sundowns kept on persisting for a third goal of the match and they were rewarded after substitute Andisiwe Mgcoyi was brought down inside the box.

Tiisetso Makhubela stepped up to take the spot-kick and made no mistake as she sent the Buffaloes keeper Aisha Mbwana the wrong way with only five minutes left to the end of the game.

Sundowns will now face Double Action in what promises to be a mouth-watering final on Friday.



The Botswana outfit reached the final after beating Costa do Sol of Mozambique 2-0 at the self-same Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Wednesday.