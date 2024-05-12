Chiefs edge back into top eight after AmaZulu draw

Ashley Du Preez' early goal is not enough for all three points.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Ashley Du Preez (left) celebrates after opening the scoring against AmaZulu on Sunday. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs snuck back into the top eight of the DStv Premiership on Sunday, with a 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Amakhosi are making heavy work of qualifying for next season’s MTN8, and have been helped by sides around them in the table being as inconsistent as they are.

With two games left to play Chiefs are in eighth, but are only ahead of Polokwane City on goal difference. Amakhosi’s next match is at home to Rise and Shine on Saturday.

Chiefs couldn’t have got off to a better start, taking the lead just 90 seconds into the match.

AmaZulu’s Celimpilo Ngema played a dreadful pass across his own penalty area, and Ashley Du Preez stole possession and beat Veli Mothwa for his third league goal of the season.

In the 20th minute,Usuthu defender Abbubaker Mobara, only just back from suspension, was booked for a foul on Siyethemba Sithebe, and Mothwa did well to tip Sifiso Hlanti’s free kick around his post.

Five minutes later AmaZulu were dealt a blow, former Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahele forced off with an injury, with Mbongeni Gumede coming on in his place.

Denied by the woodwork

Mduduzi Shabalala was desperately close to doubling Chiefs’ lead in the 36th minute, his rasping effort from the edge of the box coming back off the post.

And AmaZulu were level just three minutes later, Victor Letsoalo heading Augustine Mulenga’s cross past Bvuma, though replays showed the Usuthu forward was just offside.

Mobara could easily have seen himself sent off four minutes into the second half, as he brought down Pule Mmodi with the attacker sprinting towards the penalty area, but referee Olani Kwinda chose a stern talking to over a second yellow card.

Usuthu coach Pablo Franco Martin seemed to take matters into his own hands, taking Mobara off for his own good and bringing on Mlondi Mbanjwa.

Johnson made a double change on the hour mark. Two-goal hero from the Galaxy match Ranga Chivaviro had little impact here and was replaced by Christian Saile while Edson Castillo came on for Shabalala.

In the 63rd minute Hendrick Ekstein, another former Kaizer Chiefs man in the AmaZulu line-up, hit a long-range shot that forced Bvuma into a flying save.

Saile had a good chance in the 68th minute, but couldn’t get enough power on his shot and Mothwa made a comfortable save.

There was still time for AmaZulu to have a loud appeal for a penalty for handball, and for Mothwa to make a fine double save from Sithebe and Saile at the other end. But no one could break the deadlock.