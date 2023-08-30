Local Soccer August 30, 2023 | 7:12 pm

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Football Writer

3 minute read

30 Aug 2023

07:12 pm

Effortless Sundowns stroll past Polokwane

By Sibongiseni Gumbi - Football Writer

All indications point toward their smooth defence of the title.

Lucas Ribeiro - Mamelodi Sundowns

Lucas Ribeiro celebrates with teammates after scoring against Polokwane City. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix.

Mamelodi Sundowns have shifted into cruise control mode, maintaining their early lead in the DStv Premiership title race. 

The Tshwane giants effortlessly handled the aspirations of Polokwane City, securing a comfortable 2-0 victory on Wednesday evening and solidifying their advantageous position.

Following the win at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Sundowns have surged eight points ahead of their closest contenders, Golden Arrows and SuperSport United. 

All indications point toward their smooth defence of the title, which they have claimed six consecutive times.

From the outset, Sundowns established their dominance, as anticipated. While Polokwane opted for a defensive approach, the tactic backfired, inadvertently offering Sundowns the opportunities they needed to mount pressure. 

With their relentless offensive manoeuvres, it was only a matter of time before they capitalised with a goal.

Clumsy challenge

In the 12th minute, a clumsy challenge by Bulelani Nikani on Marcelo Allende inside Polokwane’s box resulted in a clear penalty. 

Stepping in for the injured Peter Shalulile, Lucas Ribeiro executed the set piece with precision, putting Sundowns in the lead.

To their credit, Polokwane did manage moments of promise, launching counter attacks that exploited Sundowns’ defensive weaknesses. 

However, these efforts yielded no goals due to hurried efforts. Just five minutes into the second half, the situation worsened for Polokwane as Sundowns netted their second goal. 

A mishandled clearance from the Polokwane goalkeeper landed perfectly for Ribeiro, who confidently converted to complete his brace.

While Polokwane continued to strive, the second goal appeared to deflate their momentum. 

Their focus shifted to preventing a third goal rather than pushing for their own. 

This sentiment is understandable, given that a 2-0 loss to Sundowns is a reasonable outcome for a newly promoted team.

Sundowns faced a setback themselves, being reduced to 10 players with a little over five minutes remaining in the match. 

Nonetheless, their victory remains a testament to their prowess, positioning them as formidable contenders in the ongoing – or is it over already – title race.

Rulani Mokwena’s side will now shift their focus to the MTN8 semi finals where they meet old rivals Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in the first leg on Saturday. 

For Polokwane, Lehlogonolo Seema will have at least two weeks to fine-tune his team before their next game. 

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns polokwane city

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe