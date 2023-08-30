Effortless Sundowns stroll past Polokwane

All indications point toward their smooth defence of the title.

Lucas Ribeiro celebrates with teammates after scoring against Polokwane City. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix.

Mamelodi Sundowns have shifted into cruise control mode, maintaining their early lead in the DStv Premiership title race.

The Tshwane giants effortlessly handled the aspirations of Polokwane City, securing a comfortable 2-0 victory on Wednesday evening and solidifying their advantageous position.

Following the win at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Sundowns have surged eight points ahead of their closest contenders, Golden Arrows and SuperSport United.

All indications point toward their smooth defence of the title, which they have claimed six consecutive times.

From the outset, Sundowns established their dominance, as anticipated. While Polokwane opted for a defensive approach, the tactic backfired, inadvertently offering Sundowns the opportunities they needed to mount pressure.

With their relentless offensive manoeuvres, it was only a matter of time before they capitalised with a goal.

Clumsy challenge

In the 12th minute, a clumsy challenge by Bulelani Nikani on Marcelo Allende inside Polokwane’s box resulted in a clear penalty.

Stepping in for the injured Peter Shalulile, Lucas Ribeiro executed the set piece with precision, putting Sundowns in the lead.

To their credit, Polokwane did manage moments of promise, launching counter attacks that exploited Sundowns’ defensive weaknesses.

However, these efforts yielded no goals due to hurried efforts. Just five minutes into the second half, the situation worsened for Polokwane as Sundowns netted their second goal.

A mishandled clearance from the Polokwane goalkeeper landed perfectly for Ribeiro, who confidently converted to complete his brace.

While Polokwane continued to strive, the second goal appeared to deflate their momentum.

Their focus shifted to preventing a third goal rather than pushing for their own.

This sentiment is understandable, given that a 2-0 loss to Sundowns is a reasonable outcome for a newly promoted team.

Sundowns faced a setback themselves, being reduced to 10 players with a little over five minutes remaining in the match.

Nonetheless, their victory remains a testament to their prowess, positioning them as formidable contenders in the ongoing – or is it over already – title race.

Rulani Mokwena’s side will now shift their focus to the MTN8 semi finals where they meet old rivals Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in the first leg on Saturday.

For Polokwane, Lehlogonolo Seema will have at least two weeks to fine-tune his team before their next game.