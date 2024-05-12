Chiefs coach Johnson has another go at referees after AmaZulu draw

'It was not necessary from the official, he should have given us a free kick,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Cavin Johnson was not happy with the match officials after Chiefs drew with AmaZulu on Sunday.

Cavin Johnson again complained about the match officials after Kaizer Chiefs drew 1-1 with AmaZulu in a DStv Premiership encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

The Amakhosi head coach was also unhappy with his team’s missed opportunities but felt Chiefs should have had a free kick in the build up to AmaZulu’s goal, and that his side should have had a penalty.

Johnson clearly had not yet seen that Victor Letsoalo was narrowly offside for Usuthu’s goal, which would have given him more far cause for an argument than the Chiefs coach’s other excuses.

“The goal they scored against us, I thought it was a free kick to us beforehand,” said Johnson.

“The players switched off, which is not normal, it was a good cross and a cheap goal (but) I thought it was not necessary from the official, he should have given us a free kick.

“Also I think it was a penalty, he didn’t give us a penalty and I (also) think it was a red card.”

Johnson also questioned decisions going against his team after Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove was sent off in their 2-2 draw with TS Galaxy in midweek.

‘We should have got three (points)’

The Chiefs coach was not pleased with just a point on Sunday, with Amakhosi only sneaking back into the top eight, ahead of Polokwane City on goal difference. Chiefs and Polokwane meet on Saturday at FNB Stadium.

“We should have got three (points),” added the Chiefs head coach.

“We drew the last game, we drew this one. We are putting in the effort but we are not scoring the goals. We have to be calmer in front of goal.

“You have to put away your chances, especially the clear ones.”