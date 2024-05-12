Khune returns to the bench as Chiefs face AmaZulu

Khune last played for Chiefs in the Soweto derby defeat to Orlando Pirates on November 11.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune returned to the Amakhosi first team squad for the first time since November as they took on AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

Khune last played for Chiefs in the Soweto derby defeat to Orlando Pirates on November 11, which was also the last time he was in the Amakhosi squad.

Khune was suspended by Chiefs at the start of December and stripped of the captaincy after he allegedly turned up a training at Naturena under the influence of alcohol.

Chiefs announced at the beginning of March that they had lifted Khune’s suspension but he had still not appeared in the squad until Sunday, with Bruce Bvuma starting and Brandon Petersen the replacement ‘keeper.

Khune’s chance as a substitute, however, has come after Petersen was sent off against TS Galaxy, for protesting a decision from the touchline.

Khune’s final season

The 36 year-old is unlikely to get a chance to play, however, unless Bvuma picks up an injury in the game against Usuthu.

At the moment this is set to be Khune’s final season as a Chiefs goalkeeper, with his current deal expiring at the end of June. When Kaizer Chiefs announced the new contract in June 2023, they made it clear that this would be Khune’s final campaign as a Chiefs goalkeeper.

Chiefs did indicate Khune would not be leaving the club, however, but would be moving to “a new coaching and ambassadorial role working with the marketing division at the Club.”

With this in mind, Khune’s last chance to play for Chiefs will come in this game against AmaZulu, as well as Chiefs’ final two games of the season against Polokwane City and Cape Town Spurs.

With Amakhosi in a battle to qualify for next season’s MTN8, however, it is unlikely Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson will give him any final swansong, unless Chiefs are clearly safe in the top eight.