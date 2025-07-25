Sports over guns: McKenzie brings gear to Randfontein school to curb gangsterism [VIDEO]

In his efforts to combat gangsterism, McKenzie will visit more schools to hand over sporting equipment.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said he would safeguard the national anthem (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)

Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie visited Randfontein Secondary School in Toekomsrus on Thursday to hand over sporting attire and equipment in an effort to curb social ills in schools, including gangsterism.

“Gangsterism is becoming a problem. You can’t be a leader and see a problem and just pray.

Prayer doesn’t work like that. We must pray, and while we pray, we must do what God blessed us with, which is intelligence to plan and to organise.”

“So I came here to tell you today that while the gangsters are recruiting, we must also recruit our children and equip them with the things that they need to become great.”

McKenzie said he was speaking from experience, having been recruited as a gangster himself. He added that gangsters are highly intentional, noting that every gangster has an HR department.

“So how do we stop this?

“You don’t stop this by preaching. You come and put a tennis racket in the child’s hand instead of a gun, you put a hockey stick in the child’s hand instead of a gun, you put a cricket bat in his hand instead of a gun, and that’s what we are doing.”

In his efforts to combat gangsterism, McKenzie will visit more schools to hand over sporting equipment.