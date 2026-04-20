Cardoso hits back at critics as Sundowns reach CAF final

'It's curious that you say that we didn't know that you would stay but we all knew that I would stay,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso didn’t resist the temptation to hit back at his critics after reaching a second successive CAF Champions League final.

Sundowns sink Esperance

The Brazilians secured a 2-0 aggregate victory over Espérance in their two-legged semifinal. Asked about the criticism he faced earlier in the campaign, the Portuguese tactician issued a pointed response.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘We will fight until the end’

Cardoso had come under scrutiny after surrendering top spot in the Betway Premiership to Orlando Pirates, with suggestions that his position was under threat.

That pressure intensified following early exits from the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout, coupled with a slow start in continental competition.

“It’s curious that you say that we didn’t know that you would stay but we all knew that I would stay,” Cardoso said.

“My assistants, my club, management and the players knew I would be staying. The ones that wanted me out are the ones that probably didn’t have power and the capacity to decide.”

Behind the scenes, Sundowns were reportedly in discussions with former coach Pitso Mosimane over a potential return, but an ongoing legal dispute ultimately ruled out a second spell.

The matter, now set to be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal, relates to agent commission fees involving Mosimane’s management company, MT Sports, following his move to Al-Ahly in 2020.

‘I try to avoid it’

“I have social media, but do I follow blogs? No, I don’t. I try to avoid it as much as possible the noise that can twist my mind,” Cardoso explained on how he handled speculation about his future.

“It’s the same for my people and if there’s something important, the officer from the club will tell me or my assistant coaches will tell me. Whatever is besides that, I don’t relate with it.”

The 53-year-old has been in the Sundowns hot seat since December 2024 following the premature departure of Manqoba Mngqithi.

His tenure has so far delivered the Betway Premiership title, while losing last season’s Champions League final remains the biggest dent on his record in South Africa.

“There are a lot of people that speak on social media,” Cardoso reflected after his side booked a date with Moroccan club AS FAR in the final.

ALSO READ: Chiefs frustrated in Polokwane snooze-fest

“But I have to confess, there’s not one single moment in my personal life in South Africa where someone came to me and complained. People on the streets and supermarkets give me love and I give love back and respect.”