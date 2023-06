By Thahasello Mphatsoe

While Sun City only opened in 1979, the Palace of the Lost City was only established and added in 1992.

The ability to create a 5-star hotel in a dusty stretch in the North West has made it truly special.

And now, 30 years later, The Palace of the Lost City has undergone refurbishment to continue to give its guests a rich experience.

