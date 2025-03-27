WATCH: Westdene bus tragedy survivor recalls accident

27 March 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the Westdene bus tragedy, and a survivor shares with The Citizen what happened in the moments before the crash.
On 27 March 1985, a bus carrying pupils from Hoërskool Vorentoe plunged into the Westdene Dam in Johannesburg after the driver lost control.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, 42 children lost their lives.
The Citizen spoke with survivor Chantal Parkin, who shared her memories of the moments just before the bus plunged into the water.
Parkin remembers turning to warn her friend, Inalize Kruger, who tragically died in the crash, that they were about to plunge into the water.
Hoërskool Vorentoe held a memorial service on 7 March 2025, where they released balloons into the sky to commemorate the day.
