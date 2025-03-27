Multimedia

WATCH: Westdene bus tragedy survivor recalls accident

By Shaun Holland

27 Mar 2025

27 March 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the Westdene bus tragedy, and a survivor shares with The Citizen what happened in the moments before the crash.

On 27 March 1985, a bus carrying pupils from Hoërskool Vorentoe plunged into the Westdene Dam in Johannesburg after the driver lost control.

Memorial stone
A memorial is seen at Westdene Dam, 26 March 2025, ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Westdene bus crash that claimed the lives of 42 children. On 27 March 1985, the driver of a double-decker bus, 41-year-old Willem Horne, lost control of the vehicle and crashed through barriers into the Westdene Dam. The bus had 72 occupants, 42 of whom drowned inside the submerged bus. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Despite the efforts of emergency services, 42 children lost their lives.

The Citizen spoke with survivor Chantal Parkin, who shared her memories of the moments just before the bus plunged into the water.

Westdene bus disaster
Search and rescue teams look for survivors of the 1985 Westdene bus crash. Picture: Gallo Images

Parkin remembers turning to warn her friend, Inalize Kruger, who tragically died in the crash, that they were about to plunge into the water.

Hoërskool Vorentoe held a memorial service on 7 March 2025, where they released balloons into the sky to commemorate the day.

Learners from Hoërskool Vorentoe release balloons into the sky to commemorate the Westdene bus crash that claimed the lives of 42 children. Picture: Hoërskool Vorentoe

