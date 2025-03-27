1985 Westdene bus disaster: A day even heroes can’t forget

The tragedy left a lasting impact on families, rescuers, and the community, with stories of heroism and grief still being shared today.

The funeral of the victims of the Westdene bus disaster in 1985. Picture: Gallo Images / Media 24 / Beeld

A full 40 years after 42 pupils from Hoërskool Vorentoe drowned, nobody knows what caused the yellow double-decker bus to crash into the Westdene Dam on 27 March, 1985.

According to the Hoërskool Vorentoe’s Westdene Bus Disaster memorial page, the cause of accident was still not known.

No signs of problems

There were no obvious mechanical problems with the bus and the tyres appeared to be in order, according to reports.

There was also no indication that the bus had collided with another vehicle before going off the causeway.

The bus driver, William Horne, 41, was described as an excellent and conscientious operator.

A hero’s medal

Vanessa Scheepers said her late father Petrus Scheepers was awarded a Wolraad Woltmade medal for bravery by former president PW Botha after saving six children’s lives.

“My father was on his way home from the city when he drove past the accident and stopped to help. He jumped off his motorcycle and ran towards the dam and dived in,” she said.

Scheepers said her father used to be emotional when he told the story of the tragedy.

“Especially the part where he dived into the dam and he could feel the children’s hands pulling on his legs and see the terrified looks on their faces,” she said.

Scheepers said her father always said he wished he could have saved more children, but was only able to save two at a time.

‘Shaken after the rescue’

Linda van Rooyen said she couldn’t remember much about the accident but remembered how it affected her deceased husband warrant-officer Louis van Rooyen.

“My late husband said it was terrible to go and rescue those children,” she said.

Van Rooyen said he got home late that evening after letting her know during the day that they had to go help children in an accident.

“He was shaken after the rescue,” she said.

Driekie du Toit said her 13-year-old cousin Tanya was one of the 42 pupils who died.

She said it was horrible losing a family member and said her aunt never made peace with losing a loved one.

“We didn’t ride the bus again for a while,” she said.

A list of the pupils who died in the Westdene bus crash on 27 March, 1985:

A total of 42 occupants drowned in the dam. Picture: Gallo Images / Media 24 / Beeld