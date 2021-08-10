Multimedia
10 Aug 2021
WATCH: Newly hatched sea turtles on Cyprus’ coast head out to sea

New Loggerhead sea turtles dodge micro plastic pollution littering the beach.

A newly hatched loggerhead turtle (Caretta Caretta) makes its way into the sea. Picture: Gallo images

Newly hatched Loggerhead sea turtles dodge micro plastic pollution littering the beach as they head out to sea in a turtle conservation area at Lara Beach in the Akamas Peninsula, in the west of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

