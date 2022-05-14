Daily news update: M2 Highway closure, Diepsloot protests and Lassa fever detected in KZN

Citizen Reporter

Motorists are in for heavy traffic congestion after the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) announced the shutdown of the city’s busiest route – the M2 Highway – for six weeks.

The JRA said it committed more than R12 million towards the resurfacing of the M2 Highway.

The three-pronged project will affect the M2 Motorway Eastbound, between Cleveland and Selby, to the south of Johannesburg’s CBD.

It said the M2 highway Eastbound will see two-lane closures at the Cleveland on/off-ramps while the M2 highway Westbound will see two-lane closures between New Goch Road and the Maritzburg off-ramp.

A grade 10 pupil was stabbed at Thaba-Jabula school in Soweto on Thursday and later died at the hospital.

A grade 9 pupil fatally stabbed the grade 10 pupil during a fight at the Thaba-Jabula secondary school in Pimville.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) alleges the grade 9 pupil was defending his younger brother from being bullied by the deceased.

The grade 9 pupil reportedly stabbed the deceased four times on school premises before fleeing the scene.

Parliament is looking to hit the ground running in carrying out its oversight duties on the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and parts of Eastern Cape as well as North-West last month.

Ad-Hoc Joint Committee on Flood Disaster Relief and Recovery convened its first meeting on Friday.

The parliamentary committee will be co-chaired by National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) house chairpersons for committees, Cedric Frolick and Jomo Nyambi respectively.

Residents barricade streets in Diepsloot on 5 April 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Seven men accused of killing Zimbabwean national, Elvis Nyathi, have been granted bail by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects were back in court on Friday for their bail application in connection to Nyathi’s murder.

While the seven men were granted R3,000 bail each, their case has been postponed to 7 July for further investigations.

The suspects were ordered not to engage with the witnesses involved in the case and not contravene any law while outside.

Volunteers part of the 67 blankets for Nelson Mandela initiative dedicate their time to knitting 4,500 blankets for the flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal.

The initiative in partnership with humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers displayed a colourful ‘Rainbow Nation blanket of hope’ at Steyn City School in Midrand on Wednesday.

The knitted blankets were put together in a square shape to show a united nation blanket of hope to keep the flood victims warm this winter.

Trevor Noah mourns the loss of his grandmother, Frances Noah. Picture: Instagram

Trevor Noah has paid tribute to his late grandmother who passed away this week.

The comedian and The Daily Show host made the announcement on his Instagram on Thursday, sharing a video of his Gogo, Frances Noah during their last interactions.

In the video you can see Trevor and his grandma trading jokes, smiling and laughing throughout the short clip.

His tribute read: “How can I smile for a photo when I don’t have teeth?”

