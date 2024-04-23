Daily news update: ANC to appeal MK logo judgment | Ramokgopa shades Steenhuisen’s load shedding ‘knowledge’ | Meyiwa trial defence wants Dr Irvin Khoza to testify

News today includes ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has vowed to appeal a Durban High Court decision to dismiss its opposition to the MK party’s use of the uMkhonto weSizwe name and logo.

Meanwhile, Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has taken aim at John Steenhuisen after the DA leader’s suggestion Eskom was keeping the lights on until elections.

Furthermore, defence lawyer advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, for accused number 1 Muzi Sibiya, on Monday told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that he believed the evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case was “cooked”.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape but expect varied weather conditions across South Africa. – full weather forecast here.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has vowed to appeal a Durban High Court decision to dismiss its opposition to the MK party’s use of the uMkhonto weSizwe name and logo.

The ANC wanted to stop the MK party from using the name and logo linked to the ANC’s armed wing uMkhonto weSizwe ahead of this year’s elections.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula during a press conference. Picture: Supplied / ANC

Speaking at a briefing after the judgment, Mbalula claimed the court had taken the easy way out by dismissing the matter and said it would be appealed.

The South African Football Association (Safa) has promised to take action against Royal AM and Lindelani Ladies following a brawl at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu.

Players from both teams were caught on camera throwing punches at each other during a live broadcast on SABC Sport on Sunday afternoon.

Hollywoodbets Super League trophy (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Six red cards were issued by the referee during the altercation between the set of players.

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has taken aim at John Steenhuisen after the DA leader’s suggestion Eskom was keeping the lights on until elections.

In a recent Sunday Times article, Steenhuisen said the power utility was burning more diesel than it had budgeted for on its open-cycle gas turbines to give the illusion of a more stable grid and to keep load shedding at bay.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

“In an election year, this creates the perception Eskom may be manipulating the power supply ecosystem to keep the lights on at all costs until May 29.”

The Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court has sentenced celebrity chef Lusizo Mvula Henna to 10 years in prison for defrauding the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The 10-year prison sentence comes after Henna was found guilty on six counts of fraud. He got a further six years imprisonment for 14 counts of money laundering. The sentences will run concurrently.

Blaque Continental Bistro Founder, Sizo Henna, in Bryanston, Johannesburg, 30 August 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Henna was last month found guilty after submitting a fraudulent R5.3-million VAT claim, of which Sars paid out R3.1 million.

Defence lawyer advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, for accused number 1 Muzi Sibiya, on Monday told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that he believed the evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case was “cooked”.

Mngomezulu said he planned to subpoena singer Kelly Khumalo and Longwe Twala’s father Chicco Sello Twala to testify in the court.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Although the state had no plans to call Khumalo as a witness, Chicco was on its witness list.

