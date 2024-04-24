Daily news update: Tshwane’s former mayor dies | High-risk voting stations | SA’s 110 000 rape kits

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Tshwane’s former mayor Murunwa Makwarela has died, police have categorised 77 voting stations in Joburg as high-risk, and the reasons why many police stations do not have rape kits,

We also look at alleged police brutality in the East Rand, police confiscating R15-million worth of cocaine at a port in KwaZulu-Natal, and rapper and Uyajola 9/9 presenter Molemo Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub, asking for his bail conditions to be amended.

News today: 24 April

WATCH: ‘A sad day for the City’ − Tributes pour in for former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has died.

Murunwa Makwarela was appointed as Tshwane mayor last year but his time in office was short-lived after it was revealed that he had been declared insolvent in 2016. Picture: Gallo Images

In a WhatsApp message seen by The Citizen and forwarded to politicians in the city, it is said that Makwarela died on Tuesday morning following a “short illness”.

77 of Gauteng’s 168 high-risk voting stations in Joburg (VIDEO)

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni says law enforcement agencies are ready to ensure safety and maintain order when South Africans take to the polls on 29 May.

FLASHBACK: Special voting taking place at Edenglen Primary school, 31 November 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Mthombeni provided an update on the readiness of the police at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) code of conduct and pledge signing ceremony for political parties on Tuesday.

SA has over 110 000 rape kits, but here’s why you won’t find them at every police station

Amid the scourge of gender-based violence, abuse and femicide, police have revealed that more than 110 000 sexual assault kits are currently available to victims but not all police stations have them.

Photo: iStock

Responding to a parliamentary question recently, national police commissioner Fannie Masemola detailed how many kits were available in each province.

WATCH: Police accused of being heavy-handed after dramatic raid on East Rand properties

The Saps’s Special Task Force is accused of being heavy handed after a CCTV camera captured members of the elite tactical unit storming an East Rand home and other properties before assaulting civilians and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Members of the Saps’s Special Task Force were captured assaulting a civilian during a raid. Pic: Screenshot

The home was one of three properties, including a Brakpan-based business, raided by the unit last week in their search for an unnamed individual in connection with what the police have said were alleged “illegal activities” at the home.

PICS: Not in our streets! – R15m worth of cocaine seized at Richards Bay port

Police have confiscated R15-million worth of cocaine at a port in KwaZulu-Natal.

R15-million worth of drugs were confiscated in KZN on Monday. Picture: Supplied/ SAPS

Several international and local authorities, including the Hawks, SA Revenue Service and the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized the drugs on Monday.

Jub Jub: Rape-accused rapper hopes to amend bail conditions

The case against rapper and Uyajola 9/9 presenter Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub, has met with a string of postponements and will only be heard again in court on 13 June.

Popular TV host and musician Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye wants to amend his bail conditions. Picture: Instagram @official_jubjub

The Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court remanded the case on Tuesday for the outcome of representations, which the accused submitted to the office of the director of public prosecutions.

WATCH: Bonang Matheba, menswear, print designs steal the show at South African Fashion Week

From 18 to 20 April, South African Fashion Week (SAFW) held in Midrand at the Mall of Africa stunned attendees with a kaleidoscope of inventiveness, displaying the country’s best designers’ latest trends and breakthroughs.

South African Fashion Week, Image Supplied

Fashion is evolving and so are the attendees, the TikTok generation now takes centre stage and front row at all shows.

State of the URC: It’s now win at all costs for Bulls, Stormers, Lions

There are four rounds remaining in the United Rugby Championship regular season and three South African teams are in the mix to make the playoffs, with the Sharks out of the running.

The Bulls now face a tough run-in to make the top four in the URC. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Bulls (fourth), Stormers (sixth) and Lions (11th) are all in the race to finish in the top eight for a place in the quarter-finals in a few weeks’ time, while the Sharks (13th) cannot reach the knockout stages.

Pirates ready to sell Mabasa, agent confirms talks with overseas club

Tshegofatso Mabasa’s agent, Gary Cassisa, has confirmed talks with Fotbal Club FCSB, formerly named FC Steaua București, over a possible move to Romania.

Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Mabasa has been in fine form for Orlando Pirates, scoring eight goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Pirates since returning in January from a loan spell at Moroka Swallows.

