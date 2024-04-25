Daily news update: Joburg seeks to block Floyd Brink’s arrest | Senior health official arrested for fraud | Meyiwa trial defence lawyer feels threatened

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the City of Johannesburg is unhappy after authorities came knocking at municipal manager Floyd Brink’s home amid a legal dispute.

Meanwhile, a senior Eastern Cape health department official has been nabbed for fraud and forgery.

Furthermore, one of the defence attorneys in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is concerned about his safety after a trespassing incident at his residence involving two individuals.

News Today: 25 April 2024

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape, but expect foggy conditions over the west and east coasts in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine but partly cloudy along the coast. Showers and rain can also be expected over the south-east and east coasts. – full weather forecast here.

Joburg seeks to block city manager Floyd Brink’s arrest after ‘showdown’ outside his home

The City of Johannesburg is unhappy after authorities came knocking at municipal manager Floyd Brink’s home amid a legal dispute.

A sheriff of the court was unable to affect a warrant of arrest on Brink at his residence in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Johannesburg city manager, Floyd Brink. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The sheriff was enforcing a contempt of court order in a legal case involving a resident whose services had been unlawfully disconnected.

Sundowns player arrested for ‘assaulting girlfriend’ – report

A Mamelodi Sundowns player was arrested on Tuesday on charges of assaulting his girlfriend, according to a report on scrolla.africa.

The website claims that the player was to spend last night in the police cells at the Sebenza police station in Edenvale, Johannesburg.

Photo: iStock

“She opened a case at Sebenza police station. Police arrested him and he will appear in court in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court soon,” a source told scrolla.africa.

State won’t oppose bail for senior health official arrested for fraud

A senior Eastern Cape health department official has been nabbed for fraud and forgery.

The official, who cannot be named because he has not yet appeared in court, will be in the dock at the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

An Eastern Cape health official will appear in court on Wednesday. Picture: iStock

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson warrant officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed to The Citizen that the prominent official is from the health department’s Bisho office.

Rescued white Bengal tigers thriving in their new home

Two tigers, Sahara and Asmir, were kept in a Boksburg backyard for over two years before being rescued by the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) and the Boksburg SPCA on 20 February.

The two white Bengal tigers are now happily adjusting to their new home under the care of Isindile Big Cat & Predator sanctuary staff.

Photo: Screenshot from NSPCA

While it is not illegal to keep exotic animals in South Africa, animal welfare concerns are not taken lightly. These concerns prompt animal activists and enthusiasts to enforce the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence lawyer feels threatened after men try to enter his yard

One of the defence attorneys in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is concerned about his safety after a trespassing incident at his residence involving two individuals.

This was heard in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng revealed that Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya’s attorney, Thulani Mngomezulu, informed him about the incident.

