President Ramaphosa has the right to fair treatment – Lamola

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says the president, as a victim of crime, has a right to be treated fairly by the justice system.

Speaking during a debate on the presidency budget vote during a sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, he said: “We must not lose sight of the fact that we are not dealing with a situation where the money that was stolen is from the fiscus.

“This money was stolen from the farm of the president. He is a victim of crime,” he said.

Lamola said the president had committed to cooperate with the investigation.

“He is not evading nor interfering with the work of law enforcement agencies. He has no history of such interference.

“The president also has a right to be treated fairly by the system. His side of the story must be heard. The basic principle of audi al patrem ]listen to the other side] must also be applicable to him.”

Lamola said the constitution states that everyone is equal before the law, which means a president must also be treated fairly like any other citizen. Due process must be allowed to take its course, he said.

“We must not jump the gun. We must be patient as we would have demanded if it was us involved. Our constitution and resilient institutions will not enable any form of interference.”

Lamola said former government communicator Joel Netshitenzhe had famously said the beneficiaries of state capture would not go down without a fight.

“I dare say they will not succeed. Our institutions have proven over time that they are resilient. The sixth administration, as led by the president, has allowed the law enforcement agencies to do their work without any fear, favour or prejudice.”

He said the institutions were attending to matters irrespective of any political affiliation, with the facts and the law to guide them.

“The Special Investigating Unit is clawing back on malfeasance and corruption, the Hawks and the Investigating Directorate are at work.

“The era of impunity is gone. The rule of law is reigning supreme.”

