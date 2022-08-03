Daily news update: Senzo Meyiwa trial, Godrich Gardee vs King Mswati, and Tembisa shutdown

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Picture File: Advocate Malesela Teffo at the Pretoria High Court during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa, 12 July 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The presiding judge in the murder trial of the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa, has slammed controversial lawyer Malesela Teffo, after he accused him of witchcraft.

This after Teffo, in a letter to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), called for Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela to be recused from hearing the murder trial.

Teffo cited witchcraft as among the reasons why he withdrew from representing accused number one to four: Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa.

Godrich Gardee claims Swazi King Mswati III is responsible for his daughter Hillary’s death. Photo: GCIS

Eswatini government spokesperson Alpheous Nxumalo has slammed former EFF secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee over allegations King Mswati III is responsible for the death of his daughter, Hillary.

Hillary went missing at the Nelspruit Plaza on 29 April. The 28-year-old’s body was found on 3 May, in a timber plantation about 40km outside Mbombela.

Philemon Lukhele, Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa and Albert Mduduzi Gama are facing charges of murder, rape, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and possession of illegal firearms.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says a forensic investigation into the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s 3,000 ghost workers is underway.

This follows Prasa’s Project Ziveze aimed at physically verifying all Prasa employees. Since its launch, Prasa has identified 3,000 employees who could not be verified. Their salaries were frozen.

Brigadier shoulder stars rank. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has decided to investigate the conduct of police officers allegedly involved in the Phala Phala theft saga.

The Ipid’s decision comes after the African Transformational Movement (ATM) laid a complaint with the investigating directorate.

On Tuesday, Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed that the directorate would investigate, but only to look into the alleged conduct of the police officers.

Protesters barricade roads in Tembisa, 1 August 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

Some parts of Tembisa, in Ekurhuleni, have been left without power following the torching of the substation.

The City of Ekurhuleni said that a substation was set alight on Monday, when residents took to the streets in violent service delivery protest.

The Tembisa community is demanding that Mayor Tania Campbell address their grievances in person.

An Ekurhuleni Municipality Customer Care Centre, including municipal and private vehicles were also set alight during the violent protest.

The City said while the area remains volatile, it is trying to restore power to residents.

Picture: iStock

Police have arrested seven more suspects in connection with the Krugersdorp gang rape.

Police Minister Bheki Cele joined a multi-disciplinary team of police officers, the Tactical Response Teams (TRT), the Hawks and private security on Tuesday to take down illegal mining syndicates of Zama Zamas in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg.

In total, more than 40 suspected illegal miners were arrested during the operation.

Picture: iStock

Eskom has warned that it might be forced to implement stage 2 load shedding at short notice due to a shortage of generation capacity.

The struggling power utility on Tuesday morning said it might implement rolling blackouts between 4pm and midnight over the next three days.

“Eskom will promptly communicate any further changes,” Eskom said in a statement.

Orphaned and injured rhinos in an enclosure for treatment and safe-keeping, 2 March 2022, at the Kruger National Park. These rhinos will eventually be released. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries revealed that a total of 259 rhinos have been poached for their horns in the first six months of 2022.

On Monday, Minister Barbara Creecy released shocking statistics of rhino poaching in South Africa.

The number of rhinos poached between January and June 2022 is more than the 249 rhinos poached during the same time in 2021.

About 82 rhinos were poached for their horns in the Kruger National Park.

Gospel musician and renowned MC, Sipho Kaleni. Picture: Instagram

The South African gospel music industry has suffered a great loss as it was announced that one of the founding members of the Crown Gospel Music Awards has passed away.

On Monday morning, the Crown Gospel Music Awards announced through a Facebook post that a member of their own, Pastor Sipho Kaleni has passed away.

“The World Gospel Powerhouse, is saddened to confirm the passing away of one of the founding EXCO members of the Crowns Gospel Music Awards, Sipho Kaleni,” said the organisation.

Musa Nyatama could be released by Swallows FC (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Swallows FC’s financial woes is the major reason behind the club’s failure to have signed some top players, who have ended up rejecting the team following salary negotiations in the last few weeks, a source at the club has revealed.

The Birds haven’t made a lot of signings ahead of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season, despite having lost a number of players from last season.

Clarence Munyai will not compete at the Commonwealth Games after testing positive for Covid. Picture: Getty Images

South Africa are likely to miss out on the men’s 4x100m relay event at the Commonwealth Games this week after two key members of the sprint squad were withdrawn following positive Covid tests.

Team management confirmed on Tuesday – on the opening day of the track and field competition at the Games – that sprinters Clarence Munyai and Emile Erasmus would not compete in Birmingham.

Munyai, the SA 200m record holder, had also been entered in the men’s individual 100m event.