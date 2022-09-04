Daily news update: ZEPs legal battle, Ramaphosa on David Makhura and Saftas winners

Citizen Reporter

The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders Association says it will continue with its legal action despite Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi’s latest extension.

The Department of Home Affairs on Friday announced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs) had been extended to 30 June 2023.

In a statement, the department explained that Motsoaledi made the decision in order to give the permit holders an opportunity to apply for one or other visas provided for in the Immigration Act they may qualify for.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has remained tight-lipped as to whether Gauteng premier, David Makhura has been given the boot from office.

This comes after the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the ANC in Gauteng reportedly met on Friday to discuss Makhura’s future.

Makhura is expected to bow out following Gauteng education, MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s election as the chairperson of the provincial party in June this year.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says he expects everything to go smoothly during nominations for the ruling party’s leadership which are set to open next week.

The nomination process will officially begin on Wednesday ahead of the ANC’s 55th ANC national elective conference in December.

There will be several ANC branch general meetings (BGMs) taking place across the country, which has been marred by chaos in the past.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) held its 3rd Provincial People’s Assembly Of The North West on Saturday.

The keynote address was delivered by the party’s national chairperson, Zovuyo Veronica Mente, who called on members to “bring a solution on how we get to 2024 successfully”.

Mente said it’s vital for councillors and party members to “know each other”. The party should function as a unit that understands its “human resources and ground forces”.

Police Minister Bheki Cele led the Ministerial Crime Prevention Imbizo in the Sekhukhune District in Limpopo on Friday, 3 September 2022, to address the recent spike in mob justice attacks.

Sekhukhune residents were also given the opportunity to raise their concerts. Some of the issues mentioned relates to police corruption in the district and the slow response of local officials.

This follows after a marked increase in mob attacks in Limpopo, including the two robbers who were stoned to death and their bodies burned in Tshavhalovhedzi village.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) visited former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla residence this week.

On Friday, spokesperson Carl Niehaus said the visit served to show the MKMVA’s “unequivocal and unwavering support” to Zuma.

In a statement issued by Niehaus on Saturday, the MKMVA’s executive committee met with Zuma for more than seven hours of “in-depth analytical discussion and analysis”.

The 2022 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) took place over the weekend with virtual ceremonies on both nights and the names of the Saftas winners are in.

Hosted by Mpho Popps, Khutso Theledi and Ryle De Morny under the theme “Frame The Future”, the ceremony sought to honour the best in South African film and television production.

Here is a full list of the 2022 Saftas winners.

While Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s quiet demeanour makes him come across as a father figure to players, he is not doing his fatherly duties at home.

Well. that is at least if his famous actress daughter Asavela Mqokiyana’s (nee Mngqithi) recent tweet is anything to go by.

Asavela shot to fame when she played the role of Ntwenhle on Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela Isibaya which has since been canned.

The Springboks celebrated a special Rugby Championship win over the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday evening, breaking a nine year and eight game winless run in the country with a dominant 24-8 result.

The bonus point win has kept the Rugby Championship well in the balance with the All Blacks topping the log on 10 points, followed by the Boks, Australia and Argentina all on nine, with the Boks ahead on points difference.