Cowgirl Kiera back in saddle after Netcare 911 rescue

Paramedics answered one of 209 469 calls this year as Kiera returns to class and riding after devastating October accident.

As the world marked International Paramedics Day yesterday, Shaydeen O’Sullivan had one simple message for the Netcare 911 team who helped save her daughter, Kiera, after a devastating accident in October last year: “Thank you.”

“When Kiera was critically injured in a freak accident in Ballito, your professionalism, skill and compassion made all the difference,” said Shaydeen.

Seven months after accident, Kiera is thriving at school

“Today, seven months later, we are delighted to share Kiera is doing incredibly well.

“She is back at school, thriving, and has returned to being the happy, determined little girl we all know and love.

“Most importantly, she is back to being ‘Cowgirl Kiera’ and has returned to her horse riding lessons – something she absolutely loves. Our family will never forget the care and support we received from Netcare 911 paramedics when we needed it most.”

For those who hold lives in their hands, knowing those lives are being lived to the fullest, is one of the greatest rewards of all.

Kiera’s story was one of 209 469 calls for help Netcare 911 responded to over the past year – more than 500 every day. Behind every one of those calls are paramedics who answer without hesitation, regardless of the hour or the personal sacrifices involved.

For Gabriel Mosca, being a paramedic is far more than a profession.

Mosca and colleagues recall personal sacrifice

“To be a paramedic means being a pillar of strength in someone’s darkest hour. To be a source of calm. It’s an honour.”

Behind every emergency response is a paramedic who chooses, every day, to meet someone else’s worst moment with skill, courage and compassion. Pictures: Supplied

His colleague, Clarinda Neven, describes it as something even deeper.

“It’s a core calling from within your being – to be there for others and to try and save lives. It’s a voice that you have in you that just won’t be quiet, unless you feed it.”

Answering that calling sometimes requires personal sacrifice.

“You may miss out on celebrating family birthdays – but every year, there is another birthday, another Christmas. The patient may not have that chance again.”

And even when the shift ends, the memories often persist.

International Paramedics Day

“There are places you drive, smells you encounter and scenes you witness that stay with you forever,” says Netcare 911 rescue officer Nick Berry.

“Sometimes, years later, you just remember them again.”

International Paramedics Day is a reminder that behind every emergency response is a person who chooses each day, to answer someone else’s worst moment with skill, courage and compassion.

“Every life saved, family reunited and future restored gives meaning to the sacrifices emergency medical services make and we thank every paramedic for their commitment,” says Netcare 911 managing director Craig Grindell.