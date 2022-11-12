News

12 Nov 2022
947 Ride Joburg: Here are the roads that will be closed for the cycle race

The 92.47km cycle race takes place every year in Johannesburg.

Participants take part in the 947 Ride Joburg cycle race across the City of Johannesburg on 21 November 2021. Photo: Gallo Images/Dino Lloyd

On Sunday 20 November, thousands of cyclists will take part in the 947 Ride Joburg cycle race.

The annual cycling event will mean many of Johannesburg’s roads will be closed.

The race starts and finishes at FNB Stadium in Soweto, from 5:30am until around 5pm.

Watch the race route:

The 97-kilometre race will then move through the historic township before turning on the N17 towards Main Reef Road.

From Soweto to Kyalami

Cyclists will then get onto the M1 South and race towards Woodmead in northern Joburg.

The route continues in Kyalami, with a loop on the famous racetrack, before turning onto Main Road in Lonehill.

Competitors will then start heading back towards the finish line on Witkoppen Road and move through Fourways, Randburg, Saxonwold and Braamfontein, before racing towards Gold Reef City on the M1 South highway.

Cyclists will then get onto Nasrec road before finishing the race inside FNB Stadium.

View the route here.

947 Ride Joburg road closures:

ROAD CLOSEDINTERSECTION TO INTERSECTIONTIME
Nasrec RoadRand Show Rd to Booysens Reserve RdClosed
Rand Show RoadNasrec Rd to N1 Highway04h00 – 16h00
Nasrec RoadN17 Circle to Booysens Reserve Rd05h30 – 10h30
Soweto HighwayNasrec Rd (FNB Stadium) to N17 / Klipspruit
Valley Rd		04h30 – 10h30
Booysens Reserve RoadNasrec Rd (FNB Stadium) to Amethyst Rd04h30 – 10h30
N1 South offramp to N17N1 Highway to Soweto Highway05h00 – 10h30
N17Soweto Highway to Nasrec Rd05h00 – 10h30
Nasrec RoadN17 Circle (Nasrec Rd) to Main Reef Rd05h30 – 11h00
Main Reef RoadNasrec Rd to Hanover St05h30 – 11h00
M2 WestPress Ave to Eloff St05h30 – 12h00
M1 North/M2 West
Roodepoort		Offramp on M1 North05h00 – 12h00
M1 SouthBuccleuch Interchange to Columbine Ave03h00 – 16h00
M1 NorthColumbine Ave to Buccleuch InterchangeOPEN
Woodmead Drive/R55Woodmead Offramp on M1 North05h30 – 12h45
Woodmead Drive/R55Woodlands Dr to Maxwell Dr (World of Golf)05h30 – 12h45
Woodmead Drive/R55Maxwell Dr (World of Golf) to Allandale Rd05h30 – 13h30
Woodmead Drive/R55Shakespeare Rd to Dytchley Rd (Single lane acces)05h30 – 13h30
R55/Pitts AvenueKyalami Glen Blvd to Allandale Rd to Main Rd05h30 – 13h30
Begonia RoadR55 (Pitts Avenue) to Hawthorne Rd05h45 – 13h30
Hawthorne RoadBegonia Rd to Main Rd05h45 – 13h30
Main RoadR55 (Pitts Avenue) to Zinnia Rd05h45 – 13h45
Main RoadZinnia Rd to Witkoppen Rd05h45 – 14h00
Witkoppen RoadMain Rd to Kingfisher Dr06h00 – 14h15
Kingfisher DriveWitkoppen Rd to Alexander Ave06h00 – 14h15
Alexander AvenueKingfisher Dr to Westway Rd06h00 – 14h15
Westway RoadAlexander Ave to Leslie Rd06h00 – 14h20
Leslie AvenueWestway Rd to Douglas Dr06h00 – 14h30
Douglas DriveLeslie Ave to Galloway Ave/Crawford Dr06h00 – 14h30
Grosvenor RoadGalloway Ave/Crawford Dr to Moray Dr06h00 – 14h30
Moray DriveGrosvenor Rd to Cumberland Ave06h00 – 14h30
Cumberland AvenueMoray Dr to Homestead Ave06h00 – 14h40
Homestead AvenueCumberland Ave to Bram Fischer Dr06h00 – 14h40
Bram Fischer DriveHomestead Ave/Peter Place to Jan Smuts Ave06h00 – 15h00
Jan Smuts AvenueBram Fischer Dr to Empire Rd06h00 – 15h40
Jan Smuts Avenue/
Bertha Street		Empire Rd to Carr St06h00 – 15h45
Carr StreetNtemi Piliso St to Miriam Makeba St06h30 – 16h00
Nasrec RoadRifle Range Rd to Adcock Ingram Ave07h00 – 16h30
Nasrec RoadAdcock Ingram Ave to Rand Show Rd07h00 – 16h30

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport will implement the road closures.

