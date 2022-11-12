947 Ride Joburg: Here are the roads that will be closed for the cycle race

Citizen Reporter

On Sunday 20 November, thousands of cyclists will take part in the 947 Ride Joburg cycle race.

The annual cycling event will mean many of Johannesburg’s roads will be closed.

The race starts and finishes at FNB Stadium in Soweto, from 5:30am until around 5pm.

Watch the race route:

The 97-kilometre race will then move through the historic township before turning on the N17 towards Main Reef Road.

From Soweto to Kyalami

Cyclists will then get onto the M1 South and race towards Woodmead in northern Joburg.

The route continues in Kyalami, with a loop on the famous racetrack, before turning onto Main Road in Lonehill.

Competitors will then start heading back towards the finish line on Witkoppen Road and move through Fourways, Randburg, Saxonwold and Braamfontein, before racing towards Gold Reef City on the M1 South highway.

Cyclists will then get onto Nasrec road before finishing the race inside FNB Stadium.

View the route here.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s disturbing’: Soweto Marathon locked in ongoing broadcast battle

947 Ride Joburg road closures:

ROAD CLOSED INTERSECTION TO INTERSECTION TIME Nasrec Road Rand Show Rd to Booysens Reserve Rd Closed Rand Show Road Nasrec Rd to N1 Highway 04h00 – 16h00 Nasrec Road N17 Circle to Booysens Reserve Rd 05h30 – 10h30 Soweto Highway Nasrec Rd (FNB Stadium) to N17 / Klipspruit

Valley Rd 04h30 – 10h30 Booysens Reserve Road Nasrec Rd (FNB Stadium) to Amethyst Rd 04h30 – 10h30 N1 South offramp to N17 N1 Highway to Soweto Highway 05h00 – 10h30 N17 Soweto Highway to Nasrec Rd 05h00 – 10h30 Nasrec Road N17 Circle (Nasrec Rd) to Main Reef Rd 05h30 – 11h00 Main Reef Road Nasrec Rd to Hanover St 05h30 – 11h00 M2 West Press Ave to Eloff St 05h30 – 12h00 M1 North/M2 West

Roodepoort Offramp on M1 North 05h00 – 12h00 M1 South Buccleuch Interchange to Columbine Ave 03h00 – 16h00 M1 North Columbine Ave to Buccleuch Interchange OPEN Woodmead Drive/R55 Woodmead Offramp on M1 North 05h30 – 12h45 Woodmead Drive/R55 Woodlands Dr to Maxwell Dr (World of Golf) 05h30 – 12h45 Woodmead Drive/R55 Maxwell Dr (World of Golf) to Allandale Rd 05h30 – 13h30 Woodmead Drive/R55 Shakespeare Rd to Dytchley Rd (Single lane acces) 05h30 – 13h30 R55/Pitts Avenue Kyalami Glen Blvd to Allandale Rd to Main Rd 05h30 – 13h30 Begonia Road R55 (Pitts Avenue) to Hawthorne Rd 05h45 – 13h30 Hawthorne Road Begonia Rd to Main Rd 05h45 – 13h30 Main Road R55 (Pitts Avenue) to Zinnia Rd 05h45 – 13h45 Main Road Zinnia Rd to Witkoppen Rd 05h45 – 14h00 Witkoppen Road Main Rd to Kingfisher Dr 06h00 – 14h15 Kingfisher Drive Witkoppen Rd to Alexander Ave 06h00 – 14h15 Alexander Avenue Kingfisher Dr to Westway Rd 06h00 – 14h15 Westway Road Alexander Ave to Leslie Rd 06h00 – 14h20 Leslie Avenue Westway Rd to Douglas Dr 06h00 – 14h30 Douglas Drive Leslie Ave to Galloway Ave/Crawford Dr 06h00 – 14h30 Grosvenor Road Galloway Ave/Crawford Dr to Moray Dr 06h00 – 14h30 Moray Drive Grosvenor Rd to Cumberland Ave 06h00 – 14h30 Cumberland Avenue Moray Dr to Homestead Ave 06h00 – 14h40 Homestead Avenue Cumberland Ave to Bram Fischer Dr 06h00 – 14h40 Bram Fischer Drive Homestead Ave/Peter Place to Jan Smuts Ave 06h00 – 15h00 Jan Smuts Avenue Bram Fischer Dr to Empire Rd 06h00 – 15h40 Jan Smuts Avenue/

Bertha Street Empire Rd to Carr St 06h00 – 15h45 Carr Street Ntemi Piliso St to Miriam Makeba St 06h30 – 16h00 Nasrec Road Rifle Range Rd to Adcock Ingram Ave 07h00 – 16h30 Nasrec Road Adcock Ingram Ave to Rand Show Rd 07h00 – 16h30

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport will implement the road closures.

ALSO READ: It’s back … King of the Whip set to thrill at Montecasino