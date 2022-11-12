947 Ride Joburg: Here are the roads that will be closed for the cycle race

On Sunday 20 November, thousands of cyclists will take part in the 947 Ride Joburg cycle race.
The annual cycling event will mean many of Johannesburg’s roads will be closed.
The race starts and finishes at FNB Stadium in Soweto, from 5:30am until around 5pm.
Watch the race route:
The 97-kilometre race will then move through the historic township before turning on the N17 towards Main Reef Road.
From Soweto to Kyalami
Cyclists will then get onto the M1 South and race towards Woodmead in northern Joburg.
The route continues in Kyalami, with a loop on the famous racetrack, before turning onto Main Road in Lonehill.
Competitors will then start heading back towards the finish line on Witkoppen Road and move through Fourways, Randburg, Saxonwold and Braamfontein, before racing towards Gold Reef City on the M1 South highway.
Cyclists will then get onto Nasrec road before finishing the race inside FNB Stadium.
View the route here.
947 Ride Joburg road closures:
|ROAD CLOSED
|INTERSECTION TO INTERSECTION
|TIME
|Nasrec Road
|Rand Show Rd to Booysens Reserve Rd
|Closed
|Rand Show Road
|Nasrec Rd to N1 Highway
|04h00 – 16h00
|Nasrec Road
|N17 Circle to Booysens Reserve Rd
|05h30 – 10h30
|Soweto Highway
|Nasrec Rd (FNB Stadium) to N17 / Klipspruit
Valley Rd
|04h30 – 10h30
|Booysens Reserve Road
|Nasrec Rd (FNB Stadium) to Amethyst Rd
|04h30 – 10h30
|N1 South offramp to N17
|N1 Highway to Soweto Highway
|05h00 – 10h30
|N17
|Soweto Highway to Nasrec Rd
|05h00 – 10h30
|Nasrec Road
|N17 Circle (Nasrec Rd) to Main Reef Rd
|05h30 – 11h00
|Main Reef Road
|Nasrec Rd to Hanover St
|05h30 – 11h00
|M2 West
|Press Ave to Eloff St
|05h30 – 12h00
|M1 North/M2 West
Roodepoort
|Offramp on M1 North
|05h00 – 12h00
|M1 South
|Buccleuch Interchange to Columbine Ave
|03h00 – 16h00
|M1 North
|Columbine Ave to Buccleuch Interchange
|OPEN
|Woodmead Drive/R55
|Woodmead Offramp on M1 North
|05h30 – 12h45
|Woodmead Drive/R55
|Woodlands Dr to Maxwell Dr (World of Golf)
|05h30 – 12h45
|Woodmead Drive/R55
|Maxwell Dr (World of Golf) to Allandale Rd
|05h30 – 13h30
|Woodmead Drive/R55
|Shakespeare Rd to Dytchley Rd (Single lane acces)
|05h30 – 13h30
|R55/Pitts Avenue
|Kyalami Glen Blvd to Allandale Rd to Main Rd
|05h30 – 13h30
|Begonia Road
|R55 (Pitts Avenue) to Hawthorne Rd
|05h45 – 13h30
|Hawthorne Road
|Begonia Rd to Main Rd
|05h45 – 13h30
|Main Road
|R55 (Pitts Avenue) to Zinnia Rd
|05h45 – 13h45
|Main Road
|Zinnia Rd to Witkoppen Rd
|05h45 – 14h00
|Witkoppen Road
|Main Rd to Kingfisher Dr
|06h00 – 14h15
|Kingfisher Drive
|Witkoppen Rd to Alexander Ave
|06h00 – 14h15
|Alexander Avenue
|Kingfisher Dr to Westway Rd
|06h00 – 14h15
|Westway Road
|Alexander Ave to Leslie Rd
|06h00 – 14h20
|Leslie Avenue
|Westway Rd to Douglas Dr
|06h00 – 14h30
|Douglas Drive
|Leslie Ave to Galloway Ave/Crawford Dr
|06h00 – 14h30
|Grosvenor Road
|Galloway Ave/Crawford Dr to Moray Dr
|06h00 – 14h30
|Moray Drive
|Grosvenor Rd to Cumberland Ave
|06h00 – 14h30
|Cumberland Avenue
|Moray Dr to Homestead Ave
|06h00 – 14h40
|Homestead Avenue
|Cumberland Ave to Bram Fischer Dr
|06h00 – 14h40
|Bram Fischer Drive
|Homestead Ave/Peter Place to Jan Smuts Ave
|06h00 – 15h00
|Jan Smuts Avenue
|Bram Fischer Dr to Empire Rd
|06h00 – 15h40
|Jan Smuts Avenue/
Bertha Street
|Empire Rd to Carr St
|06h00 – 15h45
|Carr Street
|Ntemi Piliso St to Miriam Makeba St
|06h30 – 16h00
|Nasrec Road
|Rifle Range Rd to Adcock Ingram Ave
|07h00 – 16h30
|Nasrec Road
|Adcock Ingram Ave to Rand Show Rd
|07h00 – 16h30
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport will implement the road closures.
