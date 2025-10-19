‘Anyone who associates with criminals is not my comrade’ – Malatji slams ANC leaders ‘found at crime scenes’

He said the high crime rate and level of corruption were a betrayal of the people of South Africa.

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji has once lamented the “disastrous” unemployment rate, crime and corruption in South Africa.

Malatji addressed the ANCYL Tolomane Mnyayiza Regional Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture at the Port Shepstone Civic Centre in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and called on leaders to resolve the issue.

He recalled the struggle for freedom by the fallen stalwarts, saying their deaths should not be in vain.

“They did not fight for mayors. They did not fight for criminals or for their kids to steal from the state,” said Malatji.

“The leaders fought for the people of South Africa. They immediately handed over the country to us, the people of South Africa, without them being entitled to anything. Because when they fought, they fought for the total liberation of our people.”

‘Black people still poor’

However, three decades later, black people are still living in poverty and protesting for service delivery across the country.

“Black people are revolting in all corners of the country because they are positioned to scratch up the economy.

“The unemployment of youth in this country is no longer a joke; it’s a disaster. Our villages, townships, towns and streets, Monday to Monday, are a holiday for the youth who are unemployed.”

And yet, the country urges young people to voice their frustration at the polls.

“You can’t vote when you have a hungry stomach. When you’re hungry, you can’t vote. There’s no one who can think on an empty stomach.”

The Youth League is committed to the fight for economic freedom, he said, as not resolving these issues would spell disaster for the ANC.

“If we don’t resolve the issue, the people of South Africa will continue to punish the African National Congress. And not punishing ANC because they only believe ANC is a solution to their problems. Punishing ANC because they believe that the leadership of the ANC no longer presents what some of those people call total liberation of our people.”

Malatji on betrayal

He said the high crime rate and level of corruption were a betrayal of the people of South Africa.

“We are saying, Oliver Tambo, and many others, did not die saying that the people of South Africa suffer. Nelson Mandela and many others did not die saying that the people of South Africa suffer. We said to the ANC, there is no reason why the youth of this country are unemployed when all the important minerals are here in this country.

“Our factories are closed and not operating. Our people are impoverished. We need raw materials that can revive the secondary industries in this country. We are saying that not more than 70% of raw materials must be exported anywhere.”

He further jokingly told the crowd that young people do not have a voice in their homes because they are unemployed.

“Even if you make sense, no one wants to listen to you because whatever you say can not be backed up by resources.

“This thing of unemployment is a disaster because people are suffering strongly.”

Corruption

He slammed fellow comrades who have been implicated in the Madlanga commission, saying they’re part of the reasons the ANC continues to be punished at the polls.

“Our comrades are found at crime scenes. I always make this point, that the person who steals from the poor is not my comrade. The person who associates with criminals is not my comrade. Because my comrades will keep the people of South Africa safe. Anyone who steals from the poor is not my comrade. The ANC today is punished and destroyed because of corrupt leaders.

“We’re no longer delegating that responsibility to anyone. We have to take charge of ourselves. Because if we don’t take charge, we have no future. Because our people will be angry. When they’re angry, they’ll vote for anything that takes the ANC out of power.”

