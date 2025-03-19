A tale of two mambas: One beaten, another bites someone trying to help it

'Hitting a mamba with a stick, or hurting it in any way, boosts your chances of being bitten dramatically. '

KwaZulu-Natal snake rescuer Nick Evans has called on the public to be careful around reptiles. This could end badly for either the people involved or the reptile.

“Please do not make doctors use up the precious, small supply of antivenom! I’m sure you’ve all read about the antivenom shortage. I have done a post on this before,” said Evans on his Facebook page.

“Doctors/hospitals are trying to get whatever stock of South African polyvalent antivenom (which treats mambas, cobras and adders), and are even importing a brand from India.”

ALSO READ: Mozambique spitting cobra makes surprise visit to man’s home office — ‘He was totally relaxed’

On Monday, a Black Mamba was spotted on a roof.

Following a call reporting the sighting, Evans said they initially struggled to find a snake remover who was able. However, one was on his way after a few minutes, ready to help.

“Besides, a mamba in a roof is not really a threat, where every second counts. Well, those who were working on the roof decided they were not waiting. From the pics I’ve seen, the mamba looks like it was savagely beaten to death. Big, old-looking mamba, too, at least 2.5 metres,” said Evans.

ALSO READ: The deadliest snakes in Southern Africa

“Hitting a mamba with a stick, or hurting it in any way, boosts your chances of being bitten dramatically. Don’t do it. If you leave it alone, it will leave you alone. In this case, at least one worker could have been bitten for no good reason.”

Bad ending to helping a mamba

In a separate incident this week, a good samaritan’s good deed was punished after attempting to help a green mamba.

“What he assumed to be a harmless species was, in fact, a juvenile Green Mamba. He was bitten, and I heard he received 5 vials of our polyvalent antivenom. I feel bad for people who get bitten while trying to help, but snakes do not know who is trying to help and who isn’t – all humans scare them.”

ALSO READ: Man escapes through window after 1.8m mamba joins him for lunch

While it is snake season, and reptile sightings are expected, the heavy rains across the country have exacerbated the situation.

According to Evans, the baby season is also starting, where while some reptiles are still laying eggs, the eggs or early layers are hatching.