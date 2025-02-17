When confronted, it spits its venom, which causes pain, swelling and, in other cases, severe tissue damage.

KwaZulu-Natal abounds with stories of snakes making surprise home visits as they seek shelter or food.

In the latest of snake catcher Nick Evans’ adventures, he said his friend called him to his home on Friday after “something” fell next to him while he was working in his home office in Westville.

“He noticed a dark-coloured snake, about a meter in length, which had been on a bookshelf and went tumbling down,” shared Evans on his Facebook page.

“From there, it went into the bathroom, where he closed the door to trap it.”

While they both hoped it was just a brown house snake, it turned out to be a more venomous one.

“I slowly opened the door and immediately heard the sound of a larger snake moving — either a cobra or a mamba. I looked in the open bathroom cabinet, and there it was — the snake. I was hoping it wouldn’t be a Mozambique Spitting Cobra.

“It didn’t hesitate in spitting at me, but fortunately, just my arm got a spray.”

He was fortunately able to grab it with the snake tongs.

“Throughout the whole ordeal, my friend was totally relaxed. He understands snakes and their behaviour of wanting to get away from people.”

According to the African Snakebite Institute, the Mozambique spitting cobra is mostly active at night and often enters houses.

Although it accounts for the majority of serious snakebite cases in Southern Africa, fatalities are rare.

When confronted, it spits its venom, which causes pain, swelling and, in other cases, severe tissue damage.

‘Large’ snake sighting at clinic

While it is snake season, and reptile sightings are expected, the heavy rains across the country have exacerbated the situation.

According to Evans, the baby season is also starting, where while some reptiles are still laying eggs, the eggs or early layers are hatching.

Some residential complexes in the south of Johannesburg have also started sending out messages to residents about their sightings.

“To all residents, due to all the rain, we are experiencing small snakes. Please be cautious; do not touch them. Call the office for help,” reads a message sent to the residents.

Last month, the Limpopo Department of Health was forced to temporarily close Mogoto Clinic in Zebediela due to a “large” snake sighting on the premises.

“To ensure the safety of both staff and patients, the department took immediate actions, including the deployment of snake catchers to the site,” said spokesperson Neil Shikwambana.

The clinic eventually reopened its doors.