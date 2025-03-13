Mamba in the kitchen: KZN floods brought not only water but snakes

There have been a few call-outs over snake sightings since heavy rain hit the province earlier this month.

Emergency services have had their hands full after the recent rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal, with a reported increase in snake sightings in the province.

In a recent incident, ET Rapid Response relocated a juvenile green mamba from a kitchen at St Winifred’s on the South Coast of the province.

The owner had initially assumed it was a Spotted Bush Snake but response officer Brenton du Plessis was able to correctly identify and catch the 40cm long snake.

“The snake was located hiding inside the back of the resident’s refrigerator and was identified as a juvenile green mamba,” ET Rapid Response Tony Lokker told the South Coast Sun

ALSO READ: KZN clinic servicing community closed after snake infestation

What you need to know about juvenile green mambas:

Juvenile green mambas, or Dendroaspis angusticeps, are bright green snakes. Juveniles have long heads and are often green and turquoise. They are usually found within a few kilometres of the sea.

In South Africa, they inhabit the coastal KZN.

According to the African Snake Bite Institute, these snakes hunt for tree-living mammals and birds during the day. Its venom is potently neurotoxic but victims may experience a fair amount of swelling. Anti-venom is effective, but bites are, however, rare.

What to do when bitten by juveniles

The victim needs to be immobilised and reassured while they lie down in a rescue position.

Immediately rush them to a hospital

Should the hospital be far, apply pressure to the bitten area.

Resort to artificial respiration should the victim stop breathing.

ALSO READ: PICS: Two-headed snake found in KZN

How to avoid finding snakes in your home

Ecobalance landscaping suggests that residents avoid clutter around the house, as it attracts snake prey such as frogs, rodents, and mice.

It is also advisable to keep pool pump covers and enclosure watertight as these are prime spots for the prey of snakes to hide.

Planting up wild areas away from your home will entice the prey to go there. Thus, the snakes are directed in that direction.

NOW READ: SACAA applauds pilot for remaining calm after deadly cobra found in cockpit