SVI AK-47 defensive spec armouring for new Toyota Hilux

SVI Engineering South Africa has announced the development of a new B6 Stopgun V3.0 armouring package for the new incoming Toyota Hilux.

This new Stopgun V3.0 package will take over from the extremely popular Stopgun V2.0 kit. And this upgraded kit will become available to security companies once the locally built bakkie enters its ninth generation later this year.

Protection against AK-47, R5 and R1

The Stopgun V3.0 kit offers the same field-proven protection against assault rifles, including AK-47, R1 and R5. It has been specifically earmarked for the new Toyota Hilux. Which will officially launch only once this model hits the market in South Africa later this year.

“Ahead of the new Toyota Hilux reaching local dealerships in the third quarter of 2026. We have completed the development of our upgraded Stopgun V3.0 package. This revised kit offers enhanced sleekness, refinement and overall usability compared to the outgoing version.”

“And we have no doubt it will remain the preferred choice in South Africa’s broader security industry,” says SVI Business Development Director Nicol Louw.

Stopgun V3.0 package

This latest Stopgun V3.0 package is differentiated from the V2.0 kit,. Which has proven tremendously effective for combating general crime, escorting valuables in transit and for use on mining patrols. Chiefly by the fact that the flat armoured glass (complete with gunports) has been shifted inwards to allow the standard side windows to remain in place.

As a result, the package is considerably more visually discreet from the outside, while wind noise is also noticeably reduced (and moisture protection suitably enhanced). Security firms seeking even more discretion will have the choice to upgrade from the standard, cost-effective split windscreen to an optional curved item.

Ballistic glass and armoured plates

Like SVI’s other B6-rated security kits. The Stopgun V3.0 package comprises 40mm ballistic glass and 5mm-6mm armoured steel plates integrated into the occupant cell. Areas covered include all pillars, all doors, the roof, the rear section, the partial firewall, the battery and the ABS unit. Uprated door hinges, door straps, a front-suspension upgrade, and window tinting are also included in the price.

Cost and build time

The new Stopgun V3.0 package will be available for all three body styles in the new Toyota Hilux range. Installation will take just three weeks. While options will include the aforementioned curved windscreen, a bullbar-and-ballistic-grille combo and a set of “Flats Over” heavy-duty runflat rings for the tyres.