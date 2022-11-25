ANC members marched to Tshwane House to warn DA about reclaiming its position in society

Marizka Coetzer

Hundreds of ANC members marched to Tshwane House in Pretoria on Friday to hand over a memorandum of demands and warn the Democratic Alliance (DA) the ANC is reclaiming its position as leader in society.

Parties that marched

The marchers were joined by the ANC Women’s League, the ANC Youth League, the South African Communist Party, the South African National Civic Organisation and the Congress of South African Trade Unions.

ANC Tshwane regional chair Eugene Modise said: “We are shocked by the level of deterioration of services due to the DA‘s incompetence and corruption.

Services declined

“Since the DA coalitions have been in administration, the quality of services has declined to unacceptable levels,” he said.

The party said under DA management, streetlights remained broken and potholes unfilled.

“Sewerage is unfixed and a health hazard. The billing system is a mess and not attended to. The city has no effective meter reading. Accounts are being estimated which leads to residents paying ridiculous amounts that cannot be justified,” he said.

The demands included a budget review and budget adjustment for February 2023 to accommodate townships.

DA must release corruption report

They also demanded the DA release the corruption report involving executive mayor Randall Williams and fire him and the speaker.

Youth league Tshwane chair Lesego Makhubela said Hammanskraal and Winterveld residents had no water or electricity.

He said thousands of youths in Tshwane were unemployed because the DA took their jobs away.

Tshwane Mayor not recognised

“We do not recognise the executive mayor in the City of Tshwane. As the ANCYL they must not think we are finished. In January we are coming back and will shut down all the municipal offices,” he said.

Makhubela referred to the Constitutional Court ruling on releasing Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, on parole. “As the ANCYL we are calling for a rematch. No killer deserves to walk the streets of South Africa while we are still alive. Amandla,” he said.

Service delivery does not exist

Sam Nkosi, who lives in Mamelodi, said service delivery in his area was nonexistent.

“On Monday the city was at my neighbour’s house and switched off my power. I phoned them to correct it five days ago and still nothing,” he said. “It’s not fair for those who pay their electricity bills. They are right to march.”

Bypasser Thabang Malepe said marching was a waste of time. “I don’t vote. I don’t believe in politics” he said.

